2022 Grammys: Why Carrie Underwood's Latest Win Is Extra Special

Carrie Underwood is no stranger to the Grammys, but her win at the 2022 awards show was especially meaningful.
The singer shared as much backstage at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden on April 3 after scoring the Best Roots Gospel Album Grammy for My Savior. Getting emotional, Carrie even warned reporters in the press room that she might start crying while explaining the award's significance. "I feel like this is one of the most important bodies of work I've ever been a part of, been able to do," Carrie said. "This is one thing that I've wanted to do, literally, my whole career."
"I've wanted to make this album, and I got to," she added. "This just means the world to me."
Cue the anticipated tears. "Man," Carrie joked, "I didn't last any length of time, did I?"
But the emotional reaction made sense. After all, the gospel trophy marked the American Idol alum's eighth Grammy win.
Making Carrie's Grammys experience all the more special was the fact that she took to the stage to perform her new single "Ghost Story" for the very first time.
"I was nervous," Carrie admitted backstage. "I mean, it's nerve racking anytime I'm on TV. I feel like when I'm in my live show, if I mess up, I have two hours to make up for it. But whenever you're doing live television, it's like you get one shot to just give it your all and do your best."
That, combined with the knowledge that many of her favorite musicians would be watching, was enough to stoke a sense of fear—however, once the initial nerves passed, Carrie said she found the performance "exciting."
"I'm glad that we have new music," she added, "and [I'm] just excited for everything else to follow."