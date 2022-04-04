See Sharon Stone's Flight Attendant Debut in HBO Max Trailer

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Shares Must-See "Great Travel Hack" Secrets

Ladies and gentlemen, we're anticipating some turbulence.

In the season two trailer for The Flight Attendant, life is looking up for Kaley Cuoco's character, Cassie Bowden. She's sober, dating someone new and adjusting to her role as an asset for the CIA. But then, she starts seeing someone who looks just like her doing things she should not be doing, like sleeping with men who aren't her boyfriend.

"I'm starting to think that someone is pretending to be me," she tells Annie (Zosia Mamet), who thinks that said copycat is trying to frame Cassie.

It's a startling development for the flight attendant, who was optimistic about the positive trajectory of her life. "I have worked so hard to build this new life," Cassie says. "And I am holding onto it with everything that I have."

The thing is, that person impersonating Cassie might actually be Cassie. "I'm you, sweetie," her doppelgänger, who just happens to be wearing a stunning engagement ring, explains, "If you made better choices."