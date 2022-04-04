Inside the 2022 Grammy After-Parties

Is it really a party unless Paris Hilton casually hops on the turntables as your DJ?
After scooping up three awards (including the trophy for Best New Artist) at the 2022 Grammys on April 3, Olivia Rodrigo added to her unforgettable night by throwing the must-attend post-show party. Among the attendees at the Las Vegas bash, which included TikTok star Noah Beck, Ben Platt and Petra Collins, Paris not only danced alongside the "driver's license" singer—but as evidenced from Paris' own Instagram, she even sang her hit, "Stars Are Blind" to a pumped-up room.
But the fun didn't end there—with the Paris in Love star eventually making her way to the DJ booth to spin a few hits, which as a source tells E! News, was something she "had been looking forward to all Grammys weekend."
When it came to the atmosphere, the insider shared, "The energy was great. The party was really all about Olivia and her achievement this year. It was a very celebratory night following Olivia's wins and performance."
Per the insider, Paris and Olivia "were the life of the party." The pair also made sure to get their best dance moves in throughout the night, as seen on Noah's IG Story.
"The crowd went wild every time Paris played one of Olivia's songs," the source added, noting that when Paris sang her hit, "Stars Are Blind," that she "brought the house down," and "people who were barely even born when the song came out were singing along with her to every word."
However, as good as it was for Olivia to have her own festivities in place, she wasn't the only one celebrating music's biggest night.
Steven Tyler also hosted his fourth annual Grammy Awards viewing party, which benefitted his organization, Janie's Fund. (The philanthropic initiative, started by Steven in 2015, aims to bring awareness to the issues of abuse and neglect in children). At the end of the night, the rocker even performed two of his hits for the crowd: "Dream On" and "Walk This Way."
And he wasn't the only one to grace the stage, with singer Jessie J treating the crowd to renditions of her hits "Domino," "Bang Bang," and "Price Tag."
Other celeb attendees for Tyler's bash at the Hollywood Palladium included Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross, Ashley Benson, Caitlyn Jenner, and Melissa Joan Hart.
For Ashlee and Evan, the outing was a date night, an eyewitness noting that they held hands throughout the evening. And after Ashlee greeted pal Ashley Benson with a hug inside, the married pair, joined the crowd gathered around the stage to rock out to Jesse's set.
Can't get enough of the Grammys this year? Not to worry, we also have the backstage pass for the show itself here.