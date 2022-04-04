Inside the 2022 Grammy After-Parties

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo Now a Multi-Grammy Award WINNER!

Is it really a party unless Paris Hilton casually hops on the turntables as your DJ?



After scooping up three awards (including the trophy for Best New Artist) at the 2022 Grammys on April 3, Olivia Rodrigo added to her unforgettable night by throwing the must-attend post-show party. Among the attendees at the Las Vegas bash, which included TikTok star Noah Beck, Paris not only danced alongside the "driver's license" singer—but as evidenced from Paris' own Instagram, she even sang her hit, "Stars Are Blind" to a pumped-up room.



But the fun didn't end there—with the Paris in Love star eventually making her way to the DJ booth to spin a few hits. She and Olivia also made sure to get their best dance moves in throughout the night, as seen on Noah's IG Story.

However, as good as it was for Olivia to have her own festivities in place, she wasn't the only one celebrating music's biggest night.