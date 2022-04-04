Aly & AJ "Distraught" After Tour Bus "Caught in Crossfire" of Sacramento Shooting

Watch : AJ & Aly Michalka Root for Miley Cyrus

Aly and AJ Michalka's hearts are with the families of those who were killed and injured in the recent mass shooting in Sacramento.

The sisterly duo, who go by Aly & AJ, had hosted a show at the Crest Theatre in the California city on April 2 as part of their tour. The shooting occurred nearby in the early morning of April 3.

"Distraught by the mass shooting last night outside the venue in Sacramento," Aly and AJ tweeted on April 3. "All of our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and those recovering today. We're praying for the health care workers caring for them. We hope all our fans made it home safe."

The singers said their "bus was caught in the crossfire" but that they "sheltered in place," noting everyone in their touring group is OK.

"Thank you for everyone reaching out," they continued. "A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country."

E! News has reached out to Aly & AJ's reps but has not received additional comment.