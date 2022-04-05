Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Answered All of Our Burning Questions About Fashion, Family and Fame

Watch : Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn Star in Stuart Weitzman's 2022 Campaign

California girls, they're undeniable—and who among us could possibly resist the combined radiance of Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn?

A global ambassador for Stuart Weitzman since last year, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress turned the luxury shoe brand's Spring 2022 "Live Every Moment" campaign into a family affair, pulling mom Goldie into the fun. And while Kate it's clear followed in the Oscar winner's footsteps—pun fully intended—when it comes to her successful acting career, her love for fashion and zest for life also came from the First Wives Club star.

"My mom has always been an inspiration to me and, in so many ways, the foundation for my values," Kate, 42, shared in a press release. "There's no doubt that I inherited her love for life and all of its experiences big and small. But, she also passed down her love of fashion and Stuart Weitzman shoes, which made it so much fun to work on this campaign together."