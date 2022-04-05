Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Answered All of Our Burning Questions About Fashion, Family and Fame

Our favorite celebrities may be open books, living their lives for all the world to see, but even they like to keep a few secrets. Until now. Welcome to E! News' 10 Things, where the stars themselves spill the goods just for you.
California girls, they're undeniable—and who among us could possibly resist the combined radiance of Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn?
A global ambassador for Stuart Weitzman since last year, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress turned the luxury shoe brand's Spring 2022 "Live Every Moment" campaign into a family affair, pulling mom Goldie into the fun. And while Kate it's clear followed in the Oscar winner's footsteps—pun fully intended—when it comes to her successful acting career, her love for fashion and zest for life also came from the First Wives Club star.
"My mom has always been an inspiration to me and, in so many ways, the foundation for my values," Kate, 42, shared in a press release. "There's no doubt that I inherited her love for life and all of its experiences big and small. But, she also passed down her love of fashion and Stuart Weitzman shoes, which made it so much fun to work on this campaign together."
For Goldie, 76, getting to work alongside her daughter was just as much of a draw as getting to wear her favorite brand's wares.
"I actually have a separate area in my closet just for my Stuart Weitzman shoes, so you know I was excited to be a part of the campaign," Goldie revealed. "But more than that, spending the day with my daughter and watching her shine always brings me unimaginable joy."
In honor of the campaign, get to know more about Hollywood's coolest mother-daughter duo—in their own words—as they takes part in E! News' 10 Things.
Kate Hudson
1. The one trait I am proudest to have inherited from my mom is my love of travel and seeing the world, as well her love of and desire to connect with people.
2. One piece of clothing I always stole from your mom's wardrobe—what didn't I steal? I still steal from her closet! As a matter of fact, I stole something from her closet last week, and she still doesn't know about it.
3. The best piece of fashion advice I got from my mom was to be comfortable. If you're not comfortable, you will not feel your best, nor have a fun time.
4. The co-star I'd love to work with again is every single person that I worked with on the movie Knives Out 2.
5. If I could go back and tell my 20-year-old self one thing, I'd say, "You're doing fine. All of the mistakes you will make are exactly the mistakes you will need to make to get where you are today and to be doing exactly what you are doing."
6. Three products I can't live without are INBLOOM's Brain Fog Cognitive Supplement Blend, Juice Beauty's Revitalizing Acacia + Rose Powder mask and SK-II Facial Treatment sheet mask. I love a good mask!
7. My favorite ways to unwind are a dry sauna, steam room, infrared or a hot day outside working out—basically anything that makes me sweat.
8. The oldest item of clothing in my wardrobe is a '90s Voyage Label dress that I bought when I was 18 years old.
Goldie Hawn
1. How Kate mothers her children is what makes me the most proud.
2. The best piece of parenting advice I gave Kate was: Learn from the mistakes I made.
3. The secret to my romance is separate bathrooms.
4. The co-stars I'd love to work with again are my friends Bette Midler and Diane Keaton.
5. Every one of my movies mattered to me on one level or another.
6. If I could go back and tell my 20-year-old self one thing it would be, "Congratulations on being brave and following your passion!"
7. The three products I cannot live without are Charlotte Tilbury's bronzer, all the Homecourt products by Courteney Cox and Clorox wipes!
8. My favorite thing to do to unwind is to breathe.
9. My style icons are my granddaughters Rani Rose, 3, and Rio, 8.
10. My biggest fashion fail was when I arrived at the Vanity Fair party, got out of the car, waved to the fans and the top of my dress fell down.
11. The oldest item of clothing in my wardrobe is a Matthew Williamson sequined party dress that reminds me to play and have fun!
12. The last text message from a fellow famous person was from Kate Hudson saying, "Mom! Where are you?"
