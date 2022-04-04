Why H.E.R.’s Performance at the 2022 Grammys Served as a “Full Circle Moment”

Watch : Grammys 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Doja Cat, Biebers & More!

H.E.R.'s electric performance was something she's been dreaming of since she was a kid.



During the 2022 Grammys—which aired live on Sunday, March 3—the "Best Part" singer hit the stage to perform a medley of hits with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis—a moment that she believes was destined to happen.



"I watched Lenny growing up, play with Prince," H.E.R. told reporters in the press room. "I'd like study, literally studied, all his videos of his performances and he's one of the reasons why I even wanted to play guitar. So, to have this full-circle moment and perform with him? I was like at a loss for words. I was so happy and excited and yeah, I'm honestly like still on the high after my adrenaline's going."



H.E.R.—who was nominated for eight awards at the 2022 Grammys, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song and Best R&B Album, and who ultimately won for Best Traditional R&B Performance—kicked off her show with her a rendition of her hit single "Damage."