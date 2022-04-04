Madewell’s Spring Sale Has Deals Up to 40% Off—Here Are 15 Popular Styles to Add To Your Cart ASAP

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's no better way to start the week than scoring a great deal on a brand you love. Madewell, one of our go-to sources for cute comfy jeans and more, is currently holding a sale where you can save up to 40% off trendy spring styles. All you have to do is enter the code YESPLS at checkout to get your discount.
If you're wondering what to buy at Madewell, we went through the 900-plus items on sale to see which styles shoppers are eyeing right now. A couple of items that stood out to us are the Transport Accordion Crossbody, which features a stylish chain strap that perfectly matches their best-selling paperclip necklace, and the linen blend Peter Pan collar shirt that you can wear with so many things. Both styles are so popular right now, over 2,000 people added them to their bag in the last seven days.
But those aren't the only great finds from Madewell's up to 40% off spring sale. We've rounded up 15 must-have styles that are popular with shoppers right now, check those out below.
Madewell Square-Neck Tiered Midi Dress in Textured Seersucker
Madewell shoppers can't get enough of this tiered, square-neck midi dress. In fact, over 2,000 people have added this to their bag in the last seven days. According to one reviewer, it's so flattering and perfect for spring and summer days. "Think foxy pirate meets sweet flower girl," they wrote. "Love layering this with a denim jacket or slouchy cardigan on the chillier days. This dress is an absolute must have!"
Madewell The Transport Accordion Crossbody
If you love Madewell's iconic Transport Collection which features sleek customizable bags, you're going to love this new addition. The Transport Accordion Crossbody is perfectly sized for being on-the-go and features a chain crossbody strap that matches they signature paperclip necklace. Over 1,300 people have added this to their bag in the last week, and it comes in three gorgeous colors.
Madewell (Re)sourced Georgette Lucie Puff-Sleeve Smocked Bodice Top in Moody Blooms
This puff-sleeve floral top was made to be worn on picnics or outdoor barbecues. It's cute, casual and made using recycled polyester.
Madewell The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Fitzgerald Wash
In the market for a chic denim jacket you can pair with a floral dress? Madewell's got one right here. This oversized trucker jacket is a "gem," according to one reviewer. "Buy this now," they wrote. "If you're like me and have been looking for the perfect jean jacket—look no further. I swear. Regular jean jackets never hit right in the chest. This one is perfectly oversized. I'd typically buy a large and I'm wearing a small in this, comfortably."
Madewell Linen-Blend Peter Pan Collar Shirt
This is another super popular style right now that over 2,000 people have added to their bag over the last week. It comes in two colors: sunfaded mint and lighthouse as shown here. It's a cute top that can be worn to the office and beyond.
Madewell Striped Flutter-Sleeve Cross-Back Top
This flutter-sleeve top is pretty, sexy and fun. It's no wonder why so many have their eye on this. You can wear these with jeans or a pair of shorts, but there's also a matching ruffle tiered maxi skirt that's also on sale now for 30% off.
Madewell Ribbed Sweetheart Tee
Why sport a regular tee when you can get this cute alternative? It's a top that Madewell shoppers are obsessed with (and we are too!). In fact, one shopper loved it so much, they bought it in every color. Other reviews say it gets a ton of compliments. Right now it's on sale for $31.
Madewell Eyelet Ruffle-Sleeve Pintuck Mini Dress
Speaking of compliment-getters, this minidress is sure to get a ton of people stopping you asking, "Where'd you get that?" It's made with floral eyelet lace and the pintucks at the waist "up the twirl-factor." You can get this mulled cider or lighthouse white.
Madewell The Charley Double-Strap Slide Sandal
The Charley Double-Strap Slide Sandals were made to be comfy and easy to wear. It features a flexible molded footbed made with Madewell's signature MWL Cloudlift Lite padding. You'll feel like you're walking on clouds while looking extra stylish.
Madewell Ruffle Tiered Midi Skirt in Daisy Stitch
This lovely versatile skirt is a springtime staple. According to Madewell, it's "fun," "flouncy," and "feels like a wearable party." Over 2,000 people added this to their bag in the last week, and right now it's on sale for less than $70.
Madewell Linen Collarless Blazer in Gingham Check
We can't resist a cute gingham, and this collarless blazer just hits all the right marks. You can wear style it with slacks, shorts or skirts. You can even wear it to work or a date at the park. The possibilities are endless. Right now it's on sale for 20% off.
Madewell Lightspun Short-Sleeve Flap-Pocket Shirt
If you're in the market for office attire, this short sleeve pocket shirt is perfect for the season. It comes in pink, gold and white, and reviews say this shirt is super soft, comfortable and beautiful.
Madewell The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
These '90s-inspired loafers are the trendy shoes you need right now. As one shopper wrote, "Words cannot describe. I've always loved loafers but now that chunky loafers are in, I finally found ones that look good on me. These loafers are ‘chef's kiss' perfection. Walking-on-cloud comfortable, stylish, and fun."
Madewell Poplin Lizzie Babydoll Dress
Madewell's Poplin Lizzie Babydoll Dress is pretty, flirty and "just so easy and breezy." It comes in three colors: pale lilac, lighthouse and twilight. It's originally $118, but it's on sale now for $83. This another popular style that Madewell shoppers are eyeing right now.
Madewell Whisper Cotton Rib-Crewneck Tee in Nautical Stripe
This classic crewneck tee in nautical stripe was designed to have an "authentically vintage feel." Ii's lightweight, flowy and makes for a cute casual top.
Looking for more great deals to shop? Check out Nordstrom Rack's Spring Style Flash Sale: Score Some Seriously Unbelievable Deals Starting at Just $4.