2022 Grammys

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Cardi B Reveals Why She Skipped Grammys 2022 Hours After Deleting Twitter

Cardi B took to social media on April 3 to blast fans who criticized her for skipping the 2022 Grammys. Keeping reading to find out why she opted not to attend the awards ceremony.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 04, 2022 4:11 AMTags
MusicAwardsCelebritiesGrammysCardi B
Watch: 2022 Grammys: 5 Reasons Why We Can't Wait to Watch

Be careful with what you tweet at Cardi B.

While 2022 Grammys ceremony was taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, the rapper was busy shutting things down on social media. Not only did she delete her Twitter account after several users criticized her for not attending the awards show, but she also appeared on Instagram Live to defend her absence.

According to Cardi, she received several Twitter messages from "fans talking s--t" about her choice to skip the event, including some that took aim at her two kids with husband Offset.

"Why would I go to the awards for?" she asked in an eight-minute video addressing the hateful comments. "Do I have any new music? Why would I show up with one nomination?"

Cardi—whose song "Up" was nominated for Best Rap Performance but lost to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's "Family Ties" before the Grammys telecast—went on to blast those who dragged her family into the drama, saying, "That s--t really piss the f--k out of me."

photos
Grammys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

"If you bring up my son, I hate you," she said. "I wish the worst on you."

 

 

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC

Cardi added that she skipped the Grammys because she was working on new music, telling viewers, "I gotta prep today and I gotta prep tomorrow. So Tuesday, I'm going far away and f--king finish the motherf--king album."

"I'm doing a red carpet soon and it's gonna be great, but I don't like it when motherf--kers attack me to do some s--t and then call me lazy because I'm not doing it," she said. "One thing I hate is when people call me lazy because I work so motherf--king much. And that's why I'm f--king mad."

Cardi attended her very first Grammy Awards in 2019, when she made history as the first female solo winner to take home the trophy for Best Rap Album. The following year, she and Offset, who tied the knot in 2017, made a glamorous albeit fashionably late appearance to the awards ceremony.

The Invasion of Privacy artist was also at last year's Grammys, performing her hit song "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion.

But Cardi or no Cardi, the show must go on! Check out the red carpet at the 64th annual Grammy Awards below.

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

2

What Denzel Washington Thinks About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

3

See All the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga

In Armani Privé with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Jared Leto

In Gucci

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

SZA

In Jean Paul Gaultier

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Kourtney in Et Ochs; Travis in Givenchy with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Giveon

In Chanel

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chloe Bailey

In Valentino with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Avril Lavigne

   

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Allison Russell

    

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Joni Mitchell

  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jon Baptiste

In Dolce & Gabbana with Maison Boucheron jewelry

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

In Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Justin Bieber

In Balenciaga

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Halsey

In Pressiat with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Emonee Larussa

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ty Dolla $ign

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trevor Noah

In Gucci with Maison Boucheron jewelry

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bella Harris

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jack Harlow

In Givenchy

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Versace

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Marshmello

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tinashe

In GCDS with Coperni bag

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Leslie Odom Jr.

    

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton with Maison Boucheron jewelry

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lil Nas X

In Balmain

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lenny Kravitz

In Natalia Fedner

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Finneas

In Gucci

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bonnie Raitt

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jimme Allen

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Brothers Osborne

    

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Saweetie

In Valentino

photos
View More Photos From Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion
Watch E!'s 2022 Grammy Awards After Party show tonight, Sunday, April 3 at 11:30 p.m. for a full recap of music's biggest night.

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

2

What Denzel Washington Thinks About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

3

See All the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

4

Why Halsey Left the 2022 Grammys Early

5

The True Story About Michelle Carter & The Girl From Plainville