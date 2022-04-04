DaBaby Asks Women to Undress During Controversial Pre-Grammys Performance

Watch : DaBaby Apologizes to LGBTQ+ Community For "Hurtful" Comments

Perhaps DaBaby needs to work on his mea culpa.

Eight months after apologizing for his homophobic comments, the rapper returned to the Grammys for a pre-show performance April 2.

While on stage at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas, the 30-year-old told women in the crowd to take off their tops, according to Variety. "I don't discriminate," he said, with the outlet noting he said it multiple times. "Pull your t--ties out if you love DaBaby." Supposedly, most of the women in the audience ignored him.

Fans know it's not the first time he's made controversial comments. During his July 2021 set at Rolling Loud Miami, DaBaby fired insults at women as well as the LGBTQ+ community.

"[If] you didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks," he said, "then put a cellphone light in the air."

"Fellas," he later added, "if you ain't suck a n---a dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up."