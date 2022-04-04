Martha Stewart's Cat Killed By Her 4 Dogs Who "Mistook Her for an Interloper"

Watch : WHY Martha Stewart Broke Up With Anthony Hopkins in the '90s

Martha Stewart is mourning the loss of her feline friend.

The lifestyle guru shared the tragic passing of her beloved cat, Princess Peony, in an Instagram on April 3. Posting a photo of three men digging a hole in a grassy field for the pet's grave, the 80-year-old wrote, "burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony."

Stewart went on to explain that her four dogs had "mistook" the cat "for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self."

"i will miss her very badly," she added. "RIP beauty."

Princess Peony and her sister, Empress Tang, were born on May 11, 2009, and moved in with Stewart at four-months-old, according to the cookbook author's website.