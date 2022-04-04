Dave Grohl's Daughter Performs at Pre-Grammys Event After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Watch : Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

Like daddy, like daughter.

Ahead of the 2022 Grammy Awards, Dave Grohl's 15-year-old daughter Violet took the stage at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell.

After posing for photos alongside her mom Jordyn Blum and 12-year-old sister Harper, Violet performed a cover of Mitchell's "Help Me" at the event, which was held April 1 at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas. For her big moment, she donned a long black gown with feathered details and effortless 70s-inspired hairstyle complete with bangs.

Her dad, the frontman of the Foo Fighters, did not attend the event, which took place less than two weeks after the tragic passing of the band's drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

On March 25, Taylor, 50, was found dead while on tour in Bogotá, Colombia after paramedics responded to a call about him suffering chest pain. The Colombian Attorney General's Office later reported that he had multiple drugs in his system, but did not reveal the official cause of his passing.