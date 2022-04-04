See Tiësto Adorably Announce His Wife Is Pregnant on the Grammys 2022 Red Carpet

And the award for cutest Grammys pregnancy announcement goes to...Tiësto!
The Dutch DJ and hitmaker (real name Tijs Michiel Verwest) announced his wife Annika Backes Verwest is pregnant with their second child while walking the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet in L.A. on April 3.
The music star, 53, hammed it up for the cameras, playfully posing with his hands on his wife's stomach and making silly faces for the photographers. At one point, Tiësto, who was smiling from ear to ear, planted a sweet kiss on Verwest's burgeoning baby bump and she laughed and hugged her hubby lovingly.
The happy couple looked super stylish in coordinating outfits, with Tiësto in an edgy black and gold printed suit and gold shoes and Verwest in an off-the-shoulder sheer black gown that showed lots of skin. The pregnant model's dress featured black flowers on the floor-length skirt and she accessorized with a simple gold clutch.
Tiësto gave a shout-out on his Instagram in honor of their designer clothes, writing, "Thank you @dolcegabbana for the incredible fits."
On April 4, Tiesto returned to Instagram to write, "I am having another baby with the love of my life."
Tiësto and Verwest, who wed in September 2019, are already parented to 16-month-old daughter Viola Margreet.
The lovebirds announced the birth of their first child in November 2020 with Tiësto writing on Instagram, "She gives me feelings I never knew I had in me. And her mom @annikaverwest is a real champion. How can you look so pretty after just giving birth?!"