2022 Grammys

BTS' V Cozies Up to Olivia Rodrigo in Show-Stopping Grammys Performance

BTS brought the house down with their performance of "Butter" at the Grammys 2022. Get all the details on their impressive dance moves here!

BTS is proving why they're a global phenomenon.

The K-pop group started off their 2022 Grammys performance of "Butter" with a truly impressive opener that saw Jungkook descend from the MGM Grand Garden Arena ceiling. Then, the rest of the group—J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jin, and Park Ji-min—slowly appeared throughout the audience, with V cozying up to pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The duo inspired jealousy in many Grammy viewers when V slyly whispered in the Disney Channel star's ear and produced a card with the precision of a magician.

After wooing the audience, the guys expertly sang and sashayed on stage before breaking out into a James Bond-like dance number that included lasers and a crew of backup dancers. As they rounded out their performance, they moved into the audience and danced alongside attendees, who gave the boys a well-deserved standing ovation.

It's safe to say the boys gained even more fans than they already had with that show-stopping performance. 

The K-pop group's rendition of "Butter" is nominated for Best Pop Duo, Group Performance, going up against Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Benny BlancoDoja Cat featuring SZA, and Coldplay

Last year, the men's hit song "Dynamite" was similarly nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, but was beaten by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for their performance of "Rain on Me."

The 2021 Grammys also marked BTS' performance from Korea, but this year saw the group perform live in front of a Grammys audience, a monumental moment for the fan-favorite musicians. And the good news is Jungkook was able to take part in the show as he recently made a full recovery from COVID-19. According to Billboard, Big Hit Music announced on WeVerse, "During quarantine, he developed a mild sore throat, but has recovered."

To see if your favorite artists are taking home a Grammy, check out the list of winners here!

