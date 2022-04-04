BTS' V Cozies Up to Olivia Rodrigo in Show-Stopping Grammys Performance

Watch : Drake Withdraws From 2022 Grammy Awards

BTS is proving why they're a global phenomenon.

The K-pop group started off their 2022 Grammys performance of "Butter" with a truly impressive opener that saw Jungkook descend from the MGM Grand Garden Arena ceiling. Then, the rest of the group—J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jin, V and Park Ji-min—slowly appeared throughout the audience, with V cozying up to pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The duo inspired jealousy in many Grammy viewers when V slyly whispered in the Disney Channel star's ear and produced a card with the precision of a magician.

After wooing the audience, the guys expertly sang and sashayed on stage before breaking out into a James Bond-like dance number that included lasers and a crew of backup dancers. As they rounded out their performance, they moved into the audience and danced alongside attendees, who gave the boys a well-deserved standing ovation.

It's safe to say the boys gained even more fans than they already had with that show-stopping performance.