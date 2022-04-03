Camila Coelho Announces She's Pregnant With Her First Baby

Camila Coelho is going to be a mom!
On Sunday, April 3, the 34-year-old influencer announced on Instagram that she is 23 weeks pregnant with her and husband Ícaro Coelho's first child. The fashion entrepreneur included in her post a glamorous photo from a new Vogue Brazil April 2022 cover maternity shoot, which shows the star cradling her bare baby bump.
"DREAMS DO COME TRUE!" Coelho wrote. "It has truly been the happiest 23 weeks of my life. After a sensitive journey, with so much fear and many frustrations due to my epilepsy, God has blessed us with the most special gift in life, the one we have dreamed of the most - OUR BABY!!! Im so happy to now share it with you guys!"
Coelho's pregnancy comes amid a battle with epilepsy, a disease of which she was diagnosed at age 9, and a longtime dream of becoming a mother.
"I've always dreamt about being a mom and having kids," she told Women's Health in 2021. "I've known since I was young that I would have to plan it and work with doctors, because anti-seizure medicine can add risks to pregnancy, like potentially causing birth defects."
She continued, "I decided it's best to stay on medicine because, if I don't, I'll be stressed and worried about having a seizure, and all that stressing won't be good for the baby. So I'm putting it in God's hands and the doctors' hands, praying that everything will be fine—and that when it's time I'm going to get pregnant and have my healthy baby. That's the phase I'm living in now."
On Instagram, Vogue Brazil quoted Coelho as saying, "I never took the birth control pill because the epilepsy drugs can take away some of the effectiveness of the contraceptive, so I imagined that I would get pregnant in the same month as the baby plan was started."
She told the magazine that when she finally saw her positive pregnancy test, while hugging her husband, she "couldn't cry because I was in shock."
"Was I really pregnant?" she asked. "I was really pregnant!"