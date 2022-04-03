Amy Schumer Reflects on Will Smith's "Really Upsetting" Oscars Slap At Comedy Show

To Amy Schumer, there was nothing funny about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.
The comedian, who hosted the highly discussed event alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, shared her thoughts on the controversial moment while performing at her Amy Schumer & Friends comedy show at The Mirage Theater in Las Vegas on April 2.
"I don't even know what to say about the Oscars," Amy said. "I have no jokes about it. All I can say is that, I don't know if you saw this, but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Did that cross your newsfeed?"
The Trainwreck actress revealed that, prior to the on-stage altercation, she was feeling confident about how the show was going. "I was kind of like, feeling myself," she said. "I was like, ‘Oooh, somebody's monologue went well.' And then, all of a sudden, [Will] was making his way up and just [motions a slap]."
At the March 27 ceremony, Will struck Chris after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her short hairstyle. (Jada has been open about her struggle with alopecia in the past.)
In the aftermath of the event, Will apologized to Chris in a statement on Instagram and later resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. However, he may still face "consequences" for his actions in the future as the Academy is conducting a review of the incident.
Reflecting on Will's outburst, Amy called the whole thing "just a f--king bummer."
"All I can say is that it was really just sad," she said. "It says so much about race, about toxic masculinity, it's just, everything. It was just really upsetting."
Amy isn't the only Oscars host airing her feelings either. While recently visiting The Ellen Show on March 30, Wanda expressed her desire to receive an apology from Will for upsetting the evening.
"I know he apologized to Chris but I believe we were the hosts," she said. "This is our house. We're inviting you in. We're going to take care of all of you tonight. Make sure you have a good time. Nobody has apologized to us. We worked really hard to put that show together. What the hell is this? It's just wrong."