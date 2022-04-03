Look Back On the Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks from the 2002 Grammys

Picture it: the year is 2002. Kelly Clarkson has just won the first season of American Idol. The first Spider-Man film, starring Tobey Maguire, has just been released. And the Grammys red carpet featured some of the most exciting looks to date.
Held on Feb. 27 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the star-studded musical event of the year was hosted by Jon Stewart and featured performances by Tony Bennett and Billy Joel, Train, and Mary J. Blige. The ceremony also saw a medley of artists take home awards, including U2, Coldplay and then-Best New Artist Alicia Keys.
But, if we're really being honest, fashion was the real winner of the night. From Britney Spears channeling Old Hollywood with her glamorous red gown and voluminous curls to Lil' Kim's fiery motorcycle chic ensemble (complete with a Chanel helmet), there was truly something for everyone when it came to the red carpet.
It was also the official year of sheer. Destiny's Child, Pink, Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani were just a few of the celebrities that sported secretly see-through looks that evening.
Others were inspired by bold colors, prints and materials. While maintaining the same color scheme, *NSYNC's ensembles all played with different fabrics, from Lance Bass' classic gray suit to Justin Timberlake's plunging lace shirt.
Meanwhile, Celine Dion wowed in a subtle pink dress with glittering, swirling patterns. And who can forget Sheryl Crow's furry blue duster jacket, patterned romper and matching cowboy boots combination?
Take a look back at some of these looks—and more!—from the 2002 Grammys red carpet below.