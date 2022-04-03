Look Back On the Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks from the 2002 Grammys

Watch : 2022 Grammy Noms: Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo & More!

Picture it: the year is 2002. Kelly Clarkson has just won the first season of American Idol. The first Spider-Man film, starring Tobey Maguire, has just been released. And the Grammys red carpet featured some of the most exciting looks to date.

Held on Feb. 27 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the star-studded musical event of the year was hosted by Jon Stewart and featured performances by Tony Bennett and Billy Joel, Train, and Mary J. Blige. The ceremony also saw a medley of artists take home awards, including U2, Coldplay and then-Best New Artist Alicia Keys.

But, if we're really being honest, fashion was the real winner of the night. From Britney Spears channeling Old Hollywood with her glamorous red gown and voluminous curls to Lil' Kim's fiery motorcycle chic ensemble (complete with a Chanel helmet), there was truly something for everyone when it came to the red carpet.