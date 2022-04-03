Superstore's Nico Santos & Survivor's Zeke Smith Get Engaged Onstage at GLAAD Media Awards

Survivor star Zeke Smith surprised his Superstore boyfriend Nico Santos by getting down on one knee while at the 2022 GLAAD Awards. Learn more about the adorable surprise proposal below.

By Emlyn Travis Apr 03, 2022 4:29 PMTags
TVAwardsEngagementsSurvivorCelebritiesFeel Good
Four years after meeting at the GLAAD Media Awards, Zeke Smith proposed to Nico Santos on its very stage!  

The Survivor star, 34, shocked the Superstore actor, 42, by popping the question during the event, which was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 2. As he got down on one knee, the entire audience stood up and began to cheer as a tearful Nico accepted the proposal and Zeke placed the engagement ring on his finger.  

"He said yes. I'm the luckiest guy in the world," Zeke later wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to @glaad and @tiffanyandco for making it magical."  

Sharing his surprised reaction in his own Instagram post, Nico added, "I said yes. You have my heart forever @zekerchief." The Crazy Rich Asians actor revealed that he was "still processing" on his Instagram Story, sharing a clip of the proposal and adding multiple crying and heart emojis alongside it.  

read
Survivor's Zeke Smith and Actor Nico Santos Are Dating

After sharing their engagement announcements, the couple, who began dating in 2018, were quickly swarmed with love in the comment sections of their posts from friends, including Bobby BerkStephanie Beatriz, Ken Jeong, Henry Golding, America Ferrera, AwkwafinaRonnie Chieng and Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, who wrote, "Huge congratulations!!!!!!! What a beautiful moment & here's to a lifetime of them for you both!" 

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Ketel One Vodka

And you can bet Nico's Superstore family chimed in with their congratulations as well. On his Instagram Story, actor George Salazar shared Nico's post, writing, "I love these two SO much and am so happy for theeemmmm! Congrats @nicosantos and @zekerchief!" 

While actress Lauren Ash shared another vantage point of the proposal on her story and added, "Anyone needs me, I'll just be watching this on repeat with tissues. Congrats @NicoSantos and @Zekerchief! I love you both so much! [three heart emojis]" 

