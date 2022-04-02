The Challenge's Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono Finally Get Their Dream Wedding

Worth the wait.
Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols finally got the dream wedding they always wanted when they said their "I do's" for second time on April 2. The Challenge stars shared several photos and videos from their big day on their Instagram Stories, including footage of them walking down the aisle as husband and wife, and another clip of the newlyweds exiting the church as their loved ones shower them with rice. Zach also shared photos of himself with his groomsman and dog, who was also a part of the festivities.
The 29-year-old blushing bride donned a mermaid-style gown with lace details and long veil, while Zach, 34, kept his look classic in a dapper black tuxedo.
In one adorable clip, Zach is seen sitting alongside his wife and remarks, "She liked me so much, she married me twice."
In March 2021, the couple quietly exchanged vows during an intimate marriage ceremony inside a church in Michigan. Both Zach and Jenna—who got engaged in December 2019—had been planning their dream wedding, but agreed to reschedule the larger celebrations because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Well everyone, our wedding is now postponed until 2022!" Zach shared on Instagram back in November 2020. "It was a hard decision but it's for the best."
In September, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Anthony.
"There is nothing that Jenna has done thus far in motherhood that hasn't impressed me," Zach told E! News at the time. "She made pregnancy look easy. She barely skipped a beat. Watching her go into labor, and then deliver our son was the most impressive things I'll ever witness, and the happiest moment of my life."
He continued, "But if you were to ask me in August of 2014 if I thought that hot blonde I met in Panama with the delicious bum would one day be the one to make me a dad, I would've laughed in your face. But here we are with this amazing life and beautiful baby boy."
Fans first watched Zach and Jenna's chemistry back in 2014 when they competed on MTV's Battle of the Exes II. Despite a brief split during The Challenge Rivals II, they mended fences during Invasion of the Champions.
"I always kinda knew she was the one. I just knew I wasn't mature enough when we first met," Zach previously shared with E! News. "I admire her ability to put everyone else's needs above her own. She's patient with me too, very patient. And keeps my life in order."
