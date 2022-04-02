The Challenge's Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono Finally Get Their Dream Wedding

Watch : The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Talks Helping Ukraine

Worth the wait.

Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols finally got the dream wedding they always wanted when they said their "I do's" for second time on April 2. The Challenge stars shared several photos and videos from their big day on their Instagram Stories, including footage of them walking down the aisle as husband and wife, and another clip of the newlyweds exiting the church as their loved ones shower them with rice. Zach also shared photos of himself with his groomsman and dog, who was also a part of the festivities.

The 29-year-old blushing bride donned a mermaid-style gown with lace details and long veil, while Zach, 34, kept his look classic in a dapper black tuxedo.

In one adorable clip, Zach is seen sitting alongside his wife and remarks, "She liked me so much, she married me twice."

In March 2021, the couple quietly exchanged vows during an intimate marriage ceremony inside a church in Michigan. Both Zach and Jenna—who got engaged in December 2019—had been planning their dream wedding, but agreed to reschedule the larger celebrations because of the coronavirus pandemic.