Brooklyn Beckham Marries Nicola Peltz in Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony

After they exchanged vows, Brooklyn and Nicola shared shared a long kiss and he stepped and broke a glass, per Jewish tradition. Billy Joel's "She's Got A Way" was then played as guests cheered for the newlyweds, the source said.
Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, got engaged back in July 2020 and made the announcement on Instagram with a photo showing Nicola's stunning diamond ring, taken by Brooklyn's sister Harper Beckham, now 10.
"You've made me the luckiest girl in the world," the bride-to-be wrote in a message to her future husband on her Instagram at the time. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic."
Brooklyn's mom was equally excited about the engagement and gushed about the young couple in an exclusive interview with Lorraine.
"He's so happy, they're both so happy," Victoria shared in December 2020. "She's just wonderful. She's sweet. She's kind. She's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman and we could not have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady."
The designer continued her praise, "For Brooklyn to have found his soulmate and the lady that he wants to spend the rest of his life with during this time where there's been so much uncertainty and everything's felt a little bit sad," she said. "So we're very happy and very excited."
However, the nuptials were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. In November, Brooklyn admitted that the process of wedding planning was a "bit difficult."
"If Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already," he told HELLO!.
Despite their wedding delay, Brooklyn and Nicola continued to reach milestones together. Last June, the pair purchased a $10 million mansion in Beverly Hills.
The couple made their relationship Instagram official in January 2020. Both have tattoos dedicated to one another.
Before dating the Transformers: Age of Extinction star, Brooklyn dated model Hana Cross before calling it quits in September 2019. He also previously dated Chloë Grace Moretz. As for Nicola, she previously dated Anwar Hadid, before breaking up in 2018.
Now that Brooklyn and Nicola have tied the knot, the stars may be ready to take the next step in their relationship. In October 2020, Brooklyn hinted at baby-making when he posted two pics on Instagram of the couple getting sudsy in the bathtub together.
"I'm the luckiest person to have you by my side x I can not wait to grow old with you and start a family with you," Brooklyn wrote in the caption of the romantic post. "love you so much."