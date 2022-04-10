Brooklyn Beckham Marries Nicola Peltz in Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony

After they exchanged vows, Brooklyn and Nicola shared shared a long kiss and he stepped and broke a glass, per Jewish tradition. Billy Joel's "She's Got A Way" was then played as guests cheered for the newlyweds, the source said.

Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, got engaged back in July 2020 and made the announcement on Instagram with a photo showing Nicola's stunning diamond ring, taken by Brooklyn's sister Harper Beckham, now 10.

"You've made me the luckiest girl in the world," the bride-to-be wrote in a message to her future husband on her Instagram at the time. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic."