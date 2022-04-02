Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Swap Shows for April Fools' Day Prank

Watch : BTS Is Taking Over "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon"

Right place, right time…Wrong Jimmy!

To celebrate April Fools' Day (April 1), Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel surprised their viewers—both in-studio and on television—by swapping late-night programs last night. The hilarious prank required Fallon to fly to Los Angeles to record Jimmy Kimmel Live!, while Kimmel traveled to New York to surprise The Tonight Show audience.

"Happy April Fools' Day everybody! I switched places with Jimmy Kimmel!" Fallon said in his opening monologue. "Although, as far as surprises you've seen on ABC this week, this one's a distant second."

While discussing their prank, the SNL alum added, "We worked really hard to keep this a secret." In fact, when chatting with Kimmel later in the segment, the pair revealed just how long they've been preparing to pull off the stunt.

"We've been talking about this for a long time," Kimmel shared. "April 2020 is when we conceived this."