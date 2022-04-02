How Khloe Kardashian Is Showing Support For “My Lord” Scott Disick

Khloe Kardashian is keeping up her support for Scott Disick.
The 37-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on April 1 to help promote the self-proclaimed Lord Disick's apparel company Talentless.
"My Lord," Khloe wrote along with a flame emoji over a photo of merchandise from the brand's latest collection.
Scott—who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashain—launched the streetwear brand in 2018. It includes men's and women's hoodies, sweatpants, accessories and more.
"It's a play on the fact that everybody has always said everybody that's in the reality business have no talent," Scott explained during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. "Everybody's loved the name."
Khloe and Scott have had a rock solid friendship for years and regularly give shout-outs to each other on social media. Most recently, the 38-year-old complimented Khloe on her Scarface-inspired short blonde bob that she rocked at Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Oscars after-party on March 27.
"Say hello to my little friend" Scott commented on an Instagram photo of Khloe's daring look, along with a heart emoji.
Back in February, Scott was Khloe's go-to hype man yet again. When the Good American founder showed some family love by posting herself in a strapless brown catsuit from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line, Scott commented, along with a fire emoji, "Looking 2 fine."
The Flip It Like Disick alum's message had fans going wild, with one IG user remarking, "Love y'all friendship" and another one teasing, "You gotta chill."
Despite the fact that her sister Kourtney has moved on from Scott with fiancé Travis Barker, Khloe says she still considers him to be family.
"Life would be SO boring without you!" she wrote in a sweet birthday tribute to Scott in 2020. "Thank you for being such a great brother to me."