The Circle's Sammie Cimarelli Gives Birth to First Baby With Spence Moore II

The Circle's Sammie Cimarelli is a mom!

The fan-favorite star and second runner-up of season one of the Netflix reality show The Circle has given birth to her and actor Spence Moore II's first child. "Heaven sent," the couple posted individually on their Instagram pages on Friday, April 1, alongside a photo of the baby's feet. Sammie also shared a photo of the newborn's tiny hand holding onto dad's pinkie finger on her Instagram Story.

The baby announcement was met by a round of congratulatory messages from The Circle alumni. Sammie's former co-star Miranda Bissonnette commented, "Cheers to the new parents!!" and included eight red heart emojis.

Fellow past The Circle season one cast member Antonio DePína posted a yellow heart emoji. Co-star Tammy Eason wrote, "So so happy for you both! Congrats."

Ruksana Carroll, who competed on the third and most recent season of the show in 2021, commented, "So so happy for you @sammiee! Congrats to you and your beautiful family."

Her co-star Jacki Jing wrote, "CONGRATS" and included five red heart emojis. Fellow season three cast member Calvin Kiing Crooks commented, "Congratulations baby's girl," and added two fire emojis.