J.Crew's Big Spring Event Sale: Score Jaw-Dropping Deals Up to 86% Off Dresses, Sandals, Jewelry & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Now that spring is here and many of us are spending more time out and about, we're going to need some cute new outfits to show off. Lucky for us, J.Crew is holding their Big Spring Event right now, and you can take an extra 30% off your entire purchase including sale styles. To make things even sweeter, select sale styles are an additional 50% off. So you can find some pretty solid deals on things you'd actually wear up to 86% off. If you're a fan of J.Crew's high-quality clothing and styles, this is one spring sale you don't want to miss.
There are quite a few really great deals to shop right now. If you're looking for something totally fresh, we recommend checking out their Spring Picks discounts. Everything there is 50% off and it includes new styles. You can find some really cute spring dresses there for a lower prices like the best-selling broken-in jersey tiered maxi dress. We also recommend checking out the clearance section for the best deals. We're currently loving this featherweight cashmere cropped cardigan sweater that comes in three cute pastel colors.
Be sure to check out J.Crew's Big Spring Event sale today. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals. Check those out below.
J.Crew Smocked Beach Dress in Linen
J.Crew's smocked beach dress is a chic, easy breezy piece you can throw on when you want to be cute and comfortable. It comes in four colors including retro blue and warm honey. It's originally $100, but you can have one in your closet for as low as $42.
J.Crew Made-in-Italy Acetate Hoop Earrings
Who's ready for a seriously good deal? These fun highly rated hoop earrings are originally $50, but they're on sale right now for only $7. You can even choose to get these in three colors. We wouldn't pass this one up.
J.Crew Drapey Ruffle Tie-Neck Top
This lovely ruffle tie-neck top is perfect for work. It comes in four colors including white and black, and it's on sale for $40.
Menorca Padded Slingback Sandals in Leather
These stylish padded slingback sandals are really popular with J.Crew shoppers right now, some sizes have already sold out. You can choose to get these in dark nutmeg as shown here, black, faded pistachio and sandy beach. Get this must-have while you still can.
Linen Daydream Dress
This gorgeous smocked linen dress is an absolute dream. It's highly versatile, comes in three colors and it's a piece that's getting attention from J.Crew shoppers right now. In fact, over 150 have looked at this dress in the last hour and some sizes and color combos are already sold out. Be sure to snag this while you still can.
J.Crew Side-Cutout Cotton Poplin Dress
An adorable floral dress with a chic side cutouts? Sounds like a winner to us! Right now it's even on sale for $65.
J.Crew Featherweight Satin Tie-Neck Top
This featherweight satin top would make a great addition to your work wardrobe. It comes in multiple colors including this super cute pink. Best part is, you can snag one for as low as $10. Amazing!
J.Crew Puff-Sleeve Organic Cotton Cropped Top
This top is so pretty, we can't get enough. The puff sleeves are so stylish and the length is just right for a paid of high-waisted pants, shorts or skirts. It's on sale right now for 30% off and it's one we're adding to bag.
J.Crew Button-Front Eyelet Dress
A sleek white dress is a spring and summer closet staple. If you're in the market for one that's cute, comfy and flattering, add this to your bag today.
Cinched-Waist Cotton Poplin Dress
We love the faded pistachio green on this lovely poplin dress. According to one J.Crew review, this is the "world's most flattering dress." They wrote, "I am not exaggerating when I say I would own this in at least four colors if they had that many options. Wayyy cuter in person. It hits in all the right spots, with such thoughtful details like two eye hooks at buttons where there could be potential gaping. Also has pockets! This is a great date dress, brunch dress, life dress."
Relaxed-fit Short-sleeve Cotton Poplin Popover
This versatile short-sleeve popover can be worn to work or a casual day out. It's the kind of top that's easy to style and will make you look put together. Right now it's even on sale for as low as $35.
J.Crew Boatneck Vintage Cotton Maxi Dress
Can't go wrong with a solid-colored cotton maxi dress. This dress from J.Crew is made with super soft cotton and features a boatneck and a curve-hugging fit. It's also on sale today for $40. Love this, especially in the deep patina color.
J.Crew Packable Straw Hat
This chic packable straw hat is ready for the beach, the music festival and your spring break trip. It comes in three colors, and it's on sale for $30.
J.Crew Perfect-fit Collared V-Neck T-shirt
This cool retro twist on J.Crew's best-selling perfect-fit ribbed tee is a must-have for the season. It comes in four versatile colors and is on sale for $17.
J.Crew Smocked Puff-Sleeve Dress in Chambray
This smocked chambray dress has been described has a "timeless staple" by one J.Crew reviewer. Others say it's beautiful in person and the style is flattering. It's originally $138, but it's on sale today for just $55. That's a solid deal you don't want to miss.
