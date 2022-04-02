The Stoney Clover Lane x Target Drop Has Super Cute Pieces for Spring—And Most Items Are Under $20

The highly anticipated Stoney Clover Lane x Target collab just dropped and it’s full of super cute, colorful, and affordable pieces that are likely to sell out. Don't miss out!

Ecomm, Stoney Clover LaneStoney Clover Lane x Target

If you've been waiting for Stoney Clover Lane's Target collab to drop, the wait is finally over! The highly-anticipated Stoney Clover Lane x Target collection just released today online and in stores, and trust us, it's one collab you definitely don't want to miss.

The limited-time only Stoney Clover Lane x Target features over 300 colorful and fun pieces that will get you in the mood for spring and summer. The collection has everything from dresses and jumpsuits to swimwearsunnies, and inflatable pool floats. Of course, there's a good selection of colorful backpackstotes and fanny packs that you can make totally your own using Stoney Clover Lane's various patches. We're especially obsessed with all the chic sandals in the collection. 

As cute as Stoney Clover Lane products are, they aren't exactly known for being very budget-friendly. But that is far from the case with their new Target collab. In fact, most items are less than $20 and pretty much all their clothing, shoes and accessories are less than $40. Like we said, it's a collab you don't want to miss. Chances are, it's going to sell out quick. 

We've rounded up some of our favorite products from the Stoney Clover Lane x Target collection. Check those out below. 

Stoney Clover Lane x Target Short Sleeve Ruffle Dress

This pretty pink ruffle dress from the Stoney Clover Lane x Target collection was just made for sunny days. It's made of a lightweight soft linen blend and features stylish puff sleeves and a square neckline. It's also just $25, which is amazing. Adding to cart now. 

$25
Target

Stoney Clover Lane x Target Fanny Pack

Keep it hands-free this spring with this highly versatile pink fanny pack from the new collection. You can wear it as is or customize it using their many patches. 

$20
Target

Stoney Clover Lane x Target Letter Patches

One thing that makes Stoney Clover Lane products really fun are the various patches they have available. You can truly make any one of their bags completely your own. There are a variety of playful options in this collection, and these pink letter patches are a great place to start. 

$5
Target

Stoney Clover Lane x Target Denim Jacket

Denim jackets are a wardrobe staple. They're super versatile and can be worn with a cute floral dress this spring. This jacket from the Stoney Clover Lane x Target collection is particularly special and features a small heart embroidery in the back. 

$35
Target

Stoney Clover Lane x Target Pink Gingham Overalls

These perfect for spring gingham overalls are so cute. We're obsessed! 

$30
Target

Stoney Clover Lane x Target Slide Sandals

These have to be one of the cutest pair of slides we've ever seen and it's only $10. If you love these, there are also other colors available in the collection including light pink. 

$10
Target

Stoney Clover Lane x Target Deep V-Neck Textured One Piece Swimsuit

This gorgeous textured one piece swimsuit is fun, cheeky and flattering for various body types. The honeycomb detailing makes it extra sweet and we just love the shade of green on this. 

$35
Target

Stoney Clover Lane x Target Two Strap Sport Sandals

Just one look at these pretty pink two-strap sandals and you'll immediately want to add it to your cart. 

$20
Target

Stoney Clover Lane x Target Embroidered Smileys Baseball Hat

This adorable baseball hat is bringing all the smiles! And it's only $12. 

$12
Target

Stoney Clover Lane x Target Pink Backpack

No Stoney Clover Lane collection would be complete without its signature customizable backpack, which you can make totally your own using their various patches

$30
Target

Stoney Clover Lane x Target Blue Backpack

If pink isn't really your thing, you may want to snag the backpack in this stunning blue. 

$30
Target

Stoney Clover Lane x Target Olive & June Nail Polish

The new collection also features beauty products like this bright Rosie Flamingo pink nail polish from Stoney Clover Lane and Olive & June. Naturally, there are cute nail art sticker packs too!

$8
Target

Stoney Clover Lane x Target Starface Pimple Patches

We all know pimples are the worst, but hopefully these smiley rainbow patches will make dealing with them a little easier. 

$13
Target

Stoney Clover Lane x Target Inflatable Water Float Rainbow

You'll want to bring this fun rainbow float on your next beach trip or day at the pool. 

$25
Target 

Stoney Clover Lane x Target Inflatable Water Float Cherries

You'll be itching to plan your next beach day after seeing all the cute floats from the Stoney Clover Lane x Target collection. We can't decide which inflatable water float we want more: this or the one above. 

$35
Target

Stoney Clover Lane x Target Quilted Hearts Duffle Bag

Are you a fan of quilted pieces? If so, you're going to love this quilted hearts duffle bag from the Stoney Clover Lane x Target collar. Not only is it so chic and adorable, it's also pretty affordable. 

$40
Target

Stoney Clover Lane x Target Sport Sandals

These $20 sport sandals are colorful and fun, and we also love the little heart detail. This one's sure to sell out fast!

$20
Target

Stoney Clover Lane x Target Sport Sandals

If you love the style of the sandals above, you have to check out the yellow version which are just as cute. 

$20
Target

Stoney Clover Lane x Target Beach Tote Bag

This large tote in pink is perfect for weekend getaways, bach trips or even everyday use. It's super spacious and will hold all the essentials and more. We love it as is, but you can also customize it using the Stoney Clover Lane x Target patches available. 

$30
Target

Stoney Clover Lane x Target Travel Pillow 

Traveling anytime soon? This adorable travel pillow from the new collection is a must-have. 

$12
Target

Stoney Clover Lane x Target 23oz Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw

Keep hydrated all spring and summer long with this cute pink stainless steel tumbler from the collection. 

$10
Target

Stoney Clover Lane x Target Straw & Charm Set - 4 Pack

If you get any of the tumblers in the collection, we recommend snagging this $5 heart-shaped straw set with charms. Adorable!

$5
Target

Looking for more things that'll bring a smile to your face? Check out 15 Things to Bring Out Your Inner Child.

