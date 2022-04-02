The Stoney Clover Lane x Target Drop Has Super Cute Pieces for Spring—And Most Items Are Under $20

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've been waiting for Stoney Clover Lane's Target collab to drop, the wait is finally over! The highly-anticipated Stoney Clover Lane x Target collection just released today online and in stores, and trust us, it's one collab you definitely don't want to miss.
The limited-time only Stoney Clover Lane x Target features over 300 colorful and fun pieces that will get you in the mood for spring and summer. The collection has everything from dresses and jumpsuits to swimwear, sunnies, and inflatable pool floats. Of course, there's a good selection of colorful backpacks, totes and fanny packs that you can make totally your own using Stoney Clover Lane's various patches. We're especially obsessed with all the chic sandals in the collection.
As cute as Stoney Clover Lane products are, they aren't exactly known for being very budget-friendly. But that is far from the case with their new Target collab. In fact, most items are less than $20 and pretty much all their clothing, shoes and accessories are less than $40. Like we said, it's a collab you don't want to miss. Chances are, it's going to sell out quick.
We've rounded up some of our favorite products from the Stoney Clover Lane x Target collection. Check those out below.
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Short Sleeve Ruffle Dress
This pretty pink ruffle dress from the Stoney Clover Lane x Target collection was just made for sunny days. It's made of a lightweight soft linen blend and features stylish puff sleeves and a square neckline. It's also just $25, which is amazing. Adding to cart now.
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Fanny Pack
Keep it hands-free this spring with this highly versatile pink fanny pack from the new collection. You can wear it as is or customize it using their many patches.
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Letter Patches
One thing that makes Stoney Clover Lane products really fun are the various patches they have available. You can truly make any one of their bags completely your own. There are a variety of playful options in this collection, and these pink letter patches are a great place to start.
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Denim Jacket
Denim jackets are a wardrobe staple. They're super versatile and can be worn with a cute floral dress this spring. This jacket from the Stoney Clover Lane x Target collection is particularly special and features a small heart embroidery in the back.
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Pink Gingham Overalls
These perfect for spring gingham overalls are so cute. We're obsessed!
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Slide Sandals
These have to be one of the cutest pair of slides we've ever seen and it's only $10. If you love these, there are also other colors available in the collection including light pink.
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Deep V-Neck Textured One Piece Swimsuit
This gorgeous textured one piece swimsuit is fun, cheeky and flattering for various body types. The honeycomb detailing makes it extra sweet and we just love the shade of green on this.
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Two Strap Sport Sandals
Just one look at these pretty pink two-strap sandals and you'll immediately want to add it to your cart.
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Embroidered Smileys Baseball Hat
This adorable baseball hat is bringing all the smiles! And it's only $12.
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Pink Backpack
No Stoney Clover Lane collection would be complete without its signature customizable backpack, which you can make totally your own using their various patches.
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Blue Backpack
If pink isn't really your thing, you may want to snag the backpack in this stunning blue.
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Olive & June Nail Polish
The new collection also features beauty products like this bright Rosie Flamingo pink nail polish from Stoney Clover Lane and Olive & June. Naturally, there are cute nail art sticker packs too!
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Starface Pimple Patches
We all know pimples are the worst, but hopefully these smiley rainbow patches will make dealing with them a little easier.
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Inflatable Water Float Rainbow
You'll want to bring this fun rainbow float on your next beach trip or day at the pool.
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Inflatable Water Float Cherries
You'll be itching to plan your next beach day after seeing all the cute floats from the Stoney Clover Lane x Target collection. We can't decide which inflatable water float we want more: this or the one above.
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Quilted Hearts Duffle Bag
Are you a fan of quilted pieces? If so, you're going to love this quilted hearts duffle bag from the Stoney Clover Lane x Target collar. Not only is it so chic and adorable, it's also pretty affordable.
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Sport Sandals
These $20 sport sandals are colorful and fun, and we also love the little heart detail. This one's sure to sell out fast!
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Sport Sandals
If you love the style of the sandals above, you have to check out the yellow version which are just as cute.
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Beach Tote Bag
This large tote in pink is perfect for weekend getaways, bach trips or even everyday use. It's super spacious and will hold all the essentials and more. We love it as is, but you can also customize it using the Stoney Clover Lane x Target patches available.
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Travel Pillow
Traveling anytime soon? This adorable travel pillow from the new collection is a must-have.
Stoney Clover Lane x Target 23oz Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw
Keep hydrated all spring and summer long with this cute pink stainless steel tumbler from the collection.
Stoney Clover Lane x Target Straw & Charm Set - 4 Pack
If you get any of the tumblers in the collection, we recommend snagging this $5 heart-shaped straw set with charms. Adorable!
