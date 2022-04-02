Sephora Spring Savings Event Staff Picks: This Is the Tinted Moisturizer I Can't Live Without

I swear by Smashbox's Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer for dewy skin that lasts all day.

By Emily Spain Apr 02, 2022 12:30 PMTags
BeautyShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Flash SaleShop Sales
E-Comm: Sephora Sale Smashbox Foundation

We love these products, and we hope you do too at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As someone with acne-prone skin and hyperpigmentation, I never thought I could pull off a tinted moisturizer with confidence. That is until I tried Smashbox's Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer.

For starters, this 3-in-1 primer, SPF and tinted moisturizer is available in 20 shades, so you're bound to find the perfect match. Unlike some complexion products, this tinted moisturizer doesn't oxidize, so you don't have to worry about your skin changing colors as you go about your day.

You can also count on it to keep your skin dewy and radiant until you wash your face at night thanks to ingredients like rose extract, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, goji berries, gold and peptides. Warning: You're likely to get stopped by strangers asking for your skincare and makeup routine!

The best part? Sephora Rouge members can get it for 20% off during the retailer's Spring Savings Event that started yesterday. All you have to do is enter code: SAVESPRING at checkout. If you're not a Rouge member, check here to see when it's your turn to save big!

read
Sephora’s Spring Savings Sale 2022 Is Here: Everything You Need To Know Including the Best Deals To Shop

Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25 with Hyaluronic Acid

In addition to giving me an instant glow, I love how this tinted moisturizer is infused with SPF 25 and primer, which cuts my getting ready routine in half! That means more time to procrastinate or get that much-needed coffee before work. For added glow, pair it with Smashbox's Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Face Primer!

$39
Sephora

Still in the mood to shop? Check out these 15 things to bring out your inner child!

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner Addresses “Toe Comments” on Her Instagram Photos

2

Khloe Kardashian Responds to Claim She Has Butt Implants

3
Breaking

Will Smith Resigns From Academy After Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner Addresses “Toe Comments” on Her Instagram Photos

2

Khloe Kardashian Responds to Claim She Has Butt Implants

3
Breaking

Will Smith Resigns From Academy After Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

4

These Bridgerton Secrets Will Be the Object of All Your Desires

5
Exclusive

Jason Aldean Reacts to Eric Church's Concert Canceling Controversy