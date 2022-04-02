Sephora Spring Savings Event Staff Picks: This Is the Tinted Moisturizer I Can't Live Without

We love these products, and we hope you do too at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As someone with acne-prone skin and hyperpigmentation, I never thought I could pull off a tinted moisturizer with confidence. That is until I tried Smashbox's Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer.

For starters, this 3-in-1 primer, SPF and tinted moisturizer is available in 20 shades, so you're bound to find the perfect match. Unlike some complexion products, this tinted moisturizer doesn't oxidize, so you don't have to worry about your skin changing colors as you go about your day.

You can also count on it to keep your skin dewy and radiant until you wash your face at night thanks to ingredients like rose extract, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, goji berries, gold and peptides. Warning: You're likely to get stopped by strangers asking for your skincare and makeup routine!

