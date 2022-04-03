2022 Grammys

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Dillon Francis Is All of Us Bringing Snacks to Grammys 2022 Red Carpet

Dillon Francis showed up to the 2022 Grammy Awards with the ultimate red carpet accessory—snacks! He arrived in Las Vegas on April 3 with a Walgreens grocery bag filled with Little Bites muffins.

Dillon Francis brought his real love to the red carpet! 

The "Get Low" artist turned up to the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3 with the best accessory of all—or certainly the most delicious. Along with a casual blue T-shirt and silver chain necklace, Dillon walked the red carpet with a Walgreens shopping bag filled with Little Bite muffins straight out of our childhood.

Despite how it may look, we're gonna guess that he's not delivering Postmates, but rather just coming prepared for the award show, which is hosted by comedian Trevor Noah in Las Vegas this year. And, based on this look, it seems Sin City offered some pretty limited dining options for a pre-Grammys meal.

Along with his drugstore treats, Dillon also showed off his Grammys ticket on the red carpet, posing alongside Diplo (who, for his part, debuted bright blue hair at the event). Diplo, who previously released "Coronight Fever b2b" with Dillon, is somewhat of a Grammy Awards expert after having already won three trophies. 

photos
Grammys 2022 Seating Chart

Airing on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammys will honor the best music of the year, with Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo among the most nominated artists of the night.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lady Gaga, BTS and Lil Nas X are just some of the singers who will stake the stage during the show.

See all the winners here, and keep reading to see all the red carpet arrivals.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Versace

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Marshmello

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tinashe

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Leslie Odom Jr.

    

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lil Nas X

In Balmain

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lenny Kravitz

     

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Finneas

    

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bonnie Raitt

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Brothers Osborne

    

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Saweetie

In Valentino

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Thee Stallion

In Roberto Cavalli

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billy Porter

In Valentino

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Yola

   

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Kali Uchis

   

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rachel Zegler

In Christian Dior with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

St. Vincent

In Gucci

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

H.E.R.

In Casadei 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Hilton

    

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Donatella Versace

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jekalyn Carr

   

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Halsey

In Pressiat with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Snoh Aalegra

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

J Balvin

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

In Nicole + Felicia Couture

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Benny Blanco

      

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Paula Arenas

      

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ben Platt

       

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

In Dolce & Gabbana

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Afrojack

    

photos
View More Photos From Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

