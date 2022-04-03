Ariana Grande Announces She's Skipping Grammys 2022 Hours Before Ceremony

Watch : 2022 Grammys: 5 Reasons Why We Can't Wait to Watch

Thank u, maybe next year.

Hours before the 2022 Grammys, Ariana Grande—who is nominated for three awards at the April 3 ceremony—announced that she will not be joining her fellow nominees at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Instead, the "POV" singer shared several behind-the-scenes videos shot during the making of her sixth studio album Positions, wishing all who will be at the awards show to "have a beautiful time" in her absence.

"some positions memories to celebrate grammy day," she wrote in the caption. "reflecting on an incredible process with so many creatives that i love and respect so deeply. i love this album so."

Grande went on to say "it's an honor to be recognized today alongside so many brilliant musicians and human beings that i love," explaining that being recognized for her hard work "is not something to take for granted."

Adding that she feels like she's "already won," the 28-year-old added in a message to other nominees, "i am celebrating all of you there today!"