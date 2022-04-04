Here's How Questlove Addressed Will Smith's Oscars Slap During 2022 Grammys

Questlove has not forgotten about his 2022 Oscars experience.
During the 2022 Grammys on April 3, the musician took the stage inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to announce one of the biggest awards of the night. But before the trophy for Song of the Year was handed out, Questlove playfully decided to address his experience at the Academy Awards.
"Alright, I am going to present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me," he joked. "And you know, this is now a special moment for someone. And we're going to make a memory for them tonight."
The comment, which received laughs from the audience, came after Questlove won the Oscar for Outstanding Documentary Feature—a moment that followed Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.
The shocking scene overshadowed Questlove and many other winners' achievements during what many consider the biggest award show of the year.
Earlier in the show, Grammys host Trevor Noah also addressed the slap that continues to make news. During his opening monologue, the comedian recalled one of Will's most memorable lines from his Oscars moment.
"Don't even think of this as an award show," Trevor said about the ceremony. "It's a concert where we are giving out awards, we will be listening to music, dancing, sing, keeping people's names out of our mouths and we are going to give people awards all throughout the night. So let's get straight into it."
After slapping Chris at the Oscars, Will was seen telling the presenter to "keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth." He later apologized for his actions.
Before the Grammys, Questlove had another reason to celebrate. His Summer of Soul documentary won the award for Best Music Film during the pre-show. It's safe to say it's been a week for Questlove.