Laverne Cox Proves Purple Is the New Black With Must-See Grammys 2022 Hair Transformation

Before hosting E!’s Live From the Red Carpet, host Laverne Cox showcased a brand-new hairstyle on the Grammys 2022 red carpet. Get all the details on her look.

This is how you do it Laverne Cox

Before interviewing the biggest stars on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, the Orange Is the New Black star walked the red carpet at the 2022 Grammys where she turned heads for all the right reasons. 

On April 3, Laverne debuted a brand-new purple hairstyle that fit perfectly with her black ensemble. Styled by Christina Joy Pacelli, the outfit included a dress from John Galliano, bracelets from Hamilton Jewelers and more accessories from Hueb, Pasquale Bruni and Le Vian. 

"I'm wearing archival John Galliano from the 2007 collection," Laverne told E! News during Live From the Red Carpet. "We just did a little hair and makeup inspired by that period in Galliano's career. I'm obsessed."

This makes Laverne's first Grammys red carpet appearance since she attended music's biggest night in 2017. For this year's show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the actress was on hand to interview the biggest stars including BTS and Maren Morris.

Laverne may not be the only one showcasing a unique hair color on the red carpet at the Grammys. 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

When arriving to music's biggest night, Diplo continued to work his blue buzzed cut fans fell in love with during Oscars weekend. As for who else may switch up their hair in Sin City, you'll just have to stay tuned.

Until then, keep reading to see what more stars are wearing at the 2022 Grammys.

Watch E!'s live red carpet coverage of the 2022 Grammy Awards today, Sunday, April 3 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

