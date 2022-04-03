From Cowboy Hats to Couture: Revisit Some of Lil Nas X's Best Fashion Moments Ahead of the 2022 Grammys

Watch : Lil Nas X Gives Empowering Message to Fans at MTV VMAs

Lil Nas X is going to take his horse to the old town road—or you know, probably a car to the 2022 Grammys.

The 22-year-old artist is heading into the 64th annual Grammy Awards—held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas—with five nominations. His hit "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Music Video, and his track "Industry Baby" featuring Jack Harlow is a contender for Best Melodic Rap Performance. In addition, Lil Nas X's debut studio album Montero is in the running for Album of the Year alongside Jon Batiste's We Are, Justin Bieber's Justice, Doja Cat's Planet Her, Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever, H.E.R.'s Back of My Mind, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour, Taylor Swift's evermore, Kanye West's Donda and Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's Love for Sale.

Lil Nas X has already gotten some Grammy gold. In 2020, he won two trophies with Billy Ray Cyrus for their song "Old Town Road," winning in the Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance categories.