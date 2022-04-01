Tim Allen's Daughter to Join Him on Disney+'s Santa Clause Series

Watch : Tim Allen's "The Santa Clause": Live From E! Rewind

Tim Allen's daughter is ready to sleigh it on the small screen.

On April 1, it was revealed that Elizabeth Allen-Dick has been cast opposite her famous dad in Disney+'s limited series, currently titled The Santa Clause. What's even more holly jolly? The Santa Clause—a TV sequel to the beloved film franchise—will mark Elizabeth's acting debut.

Of course, Elizabeth won't be straying too far from reality as, according to Deadline, she'll be playing Tim's on-screen daughter Sandra, who has a strong sense of right and wrong and is often lonely at the North Pole. Tim is clearly proud, noting in a statement, "Our entire family is delighted for her."

Per the publication, Elizabeth landed the role after "a lengthy audition process," and will be acting opposite Tim and Elizabeth Mitchell, who became Mrs. Claus in The Santa Clause 2. The Santa Clause series stars Kal Penn, Austin Kane, Rupali Redd and Devin Bright.