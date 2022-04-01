Carl Lentz’s Alleged Mistress Discusses Their Affair on Ex on the Beach

Watch : Pastor Carl Lentz Admits to Infidelity After Hillsong Church Firing

Carl Lentz's alleged mistress is divulging details about their "toxic" relationship.

Ranin Karim, who claims she and the Hillsong Church founder had a months-long affair in 2020, discussed the scandal on the March 31 episode of MTV's Ex on the Beach.

"I've been in toxic relationships. A lot of men sell you a dream," Karim said. "You know, I'm broke. I don't need to buy any more dreams."

On the show, ten singles head to an island looking for love, unaware that their exes will also be showing up. Lentz, as you have probably guessed, is not the ex meeting Karim in paradise.

Still, Karim did not waste any time revealing her headline-making past to the other cast members.

"I had a relationship with pastor Carl Lentz," Karim said. "We had an affair for like five months."

When asked to clarify if that meant Lentz was married at the time, she didn't balk.

"I think 17 years," she said.

Indeed, Lentz married wife Laura Lentz in 2003. The two remain together.