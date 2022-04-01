Carl Lentz’s Alleged Mistress Discusses Their Affair on Ex on the Beach

Carl Lentz's alleged mistress is divulging details about their "toxic" relationship.
Ranin Karim, who claims she and the Hillsong Church founder had a months-long affair in 2020, discussed the scandal on the March 31 episode of MTV's Ex on the Beach.
"I've been in toxic relationships. A lot of men sell you a dream," Karim said. "You know, I'm broke. I don't need to buy any more dreams."
On the show, ten singles head to an island looking for love, unaware that their exes will also be showing up. Lentz, as you have probably guessed, is not the ex meeting Karim in paradise.
Still, Karim did not waste any time revealing her headline-making past to the other cast members.
"I had a relationship with pastor Carl Lentz," Karim said. "We had an affair for like five months."
When asked to clarify if that meant Lentz was married at the time, she didn't balk.
"I think 17 years," she said.
Indeed, Lentz married wife Laura Lentz in 2003. The two remain together.
Despite their reported high-profile extramarital relationship, Karim doesn't like being labeled.
"I don't like to be referred to as a mistress," she said on the show. "I'm more like a mystery woman."
A mystery woman who certainly seems to have a lot to get off her chest.
After news of infidelity surfaced, Lentz was unceremoniously fired from Hillsong, the megachurch community once frequented by celebrities like Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian and Vanessa Hudgens.
Lentz admitted to "being unfaithful in my marriage", but has never mentioned Karim—or any other woman—by name.
See if mystery woman Karim continues to talk about her past when Ex on the Beach airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.