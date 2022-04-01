15 Things to Bring Out Your Inner Child

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Adulting is hard, especially now that we are in peak tax season. But thankfully, it's never too late to connect with your inner child, whether you're in your twenties or sixties. You know that version of you that was care-free, appreciated a fun coloring book and didn't cringe when filling up their car with gas?
Although our current self is a whole lot wiser, we can all learn so much from tapping into the innocent and imaginative kid within us. Not to mention, taking a break from your phone to do things like roller skating, crafting or building a fort can help you stress less and feel a bit more optimistic.
Need inspiration? Below, we rounded up 15 things to help bring out your inner child and escape from your adult responsibilities for a moment!
Coloring Books for Grownups: Inspired: Modern Art Designs
Instead of scrolling on your phone late at night, pick up a coloring book! In addition to helping you unplug, it will help you de-stress while getting those creative juices flowing.
Crayola Crayons (64-Count)
Remember begging your mom for the big box of crayons when you were younger? Well now you can go crazy and buy them for adult coloring endeavors.
Tennis Trainer Ball Rebounder
For when you want alone time, but still want to play outside, this tennis ball rebounder will come in handy. Practice your form or get that post-work aggression out.
Impala Quad Skate - Wavy Check
Whenever we're in need of some fresh air and exercise, we put on our Impala roller skates! Their nostalgic designs will transport you to the laidback afternoons of your childhood.
Acrylic Paint Set
Tap into your childlike imagination and create some colorful masterpieces for fun or décor purposes. This acrylic paint set includes 12 brushes, 24 color tubes of acrylic paint, a palette, an easel, 3-piece blank drawing board, two paint knives, a brush cup, two art sponges and a gift box.
Flybar Velocity Pro Trick Pogo Stick
Although this pogo stick holds up to 180 pounds, remember to wear some elbow and knee pads. Unfortunately, it's harder to bounce back after a fall as an adult. But you have to admit this looks so fun!
Perler Beads Bulk Assorted Multicolor Fuse Beads (22,000 Pieces)
Spending your weekend at home? Decompress by making some perler bead creations!
Comic Book Collection Gift Pack
Were you obsessed with reading comics when you were younger? This 25-pack of comics will help bring back the magic and escape from reality.
Crockd DIY Pottery Kit
Take a break from typing to get your hands down and dirty with this DIY pottery kit! It comes with clay, sculpting tools, an instruction booklet and 10 Clay Breakers conversation cards.
Lite-Brite
Why not create some illuminated art while you're binge-watching Netflix? Lite-Brite will take you back to the good old days.
Taeku Wood Swing
There's nothing like a good swinging session to clear your mind! This one has a comfortable arc seat design and can hold up to 220 lbs.
Jewelry Making Kit
Don't pay $60 for a camp-inspired jewelry piece you can make at home! This kit has everything you need to recreate those trending jewelry styles for less while helping you relax after a long week.
Mystery Date Classic Board Game
Now this is a blast from the past! Although board games aren't as fun as the video games kids have nowadays, this nostalgia-inducing game will help you focus on something other than your phone.
AUBESTKER Pop Slip Spray and Slide for Kids & Adults
Slip and slide your way to new memories this summer! Imagine all of the fun you and your friends will have reliving this childhood pastime as adults.
Ghost Originals Clear Longboard Skateboard
Hang ten while taking a break from your laptop! This clear longboard is so rad.
