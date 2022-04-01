Hailey Bieber Shares Her Perfect "Lazy" Makeup Routine

We included these products chosen by Hailey Bieber because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It doesn't take much to make Hailey Bieber look glamorous.
While the supermodel spends plenty of time on the red carpet (including last weekend at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party, where she wore a luxe Saint Laurent cutout gown), she doesn't always like to get all dressed up.
On March 31, Hailey broke down her low-key beauty routine, telling fans she doesn't feel the need to go all-out while grabbing a bite with friends or family.
She shared in a two-part TikTok video, "I'm gonna show you guys how I do my skin prep, and then my really, easy, quick going out dinner look."
Hailey, 25, started out with a face mist and samples of her upcoming Rhode skincare line (including a "serum-esque" product and her "favorite moisturizer on planet Earth"). "I swear it is coming really, really soon," she said of Rhode. "Just got to get that glow on the skin before I put on my makeup."
She then dove into her "easy" and "lazy" at-home makeup routine. Keep reading to see how she gets ready for a casual night out.
Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream
Hailey began with a Kosas concealer, using a beauty blender to apply the creamy product under her eyes. This fan-favorite concealer, which comes in 28 shades, also has more than 175,000 "Loves" on Sephora's website.
Olio E Osso Lip & Cheek Tinted Balm
"The most important thing for me when doing my own makeup, or even getting my makeup done, is the skincare underneath, like the base for the makeup, the skin feeling super dewy and super hydrated," she explained while dabbing the brand's blush stick upward on her cheekbone. "I feel like that's always how I achieve glowiness." Of course, this tinted balm doesn't hurt!
Marc Jacobs Beauty Glow Stick Glistening Illuminator
Hailey tapped in a Marc Jacobs highlighter with her fingers for a glowing appearance.
Milk Makeup Kush Clear Brow Gel
The fashion star, who recently launched a Vogue Eyewear collab, said she uses Milk's eyebrow gel and demonstrated how she fluffs her brows with the spool tip. Shop here in shade clear.
Kosas Cloud Set Baked Setting & Smoothing Talc-Free Vegan Powder
The next step is powdering her face with Kosas. "This is just really for any of the areas I feel like get a little oily, which is mostly the T-zone," Hailey said, while using a small brush to pat the product onto her cheeks and under eye area. Choose from 10 shades of the vegan product.
Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil: Eye, Lip & Brow Pencil
"I actually love this, because it's a multi-use pencil, which means eyes, lip liner, I think anything," she shared of the pencil, which is available in 20 rich and colorful shades. "I like anything that's multi-use. It gets me." In this case, she used it for her lips, which she over-lined "like I always do."
Pro tip? "When I do lip liner, I actually only over-line right here," she said, referring to the peaks on either side of the cupid's bow. "And then the rest, I follow my lip shape."
Image Skincare Ormedic Sheer Pink Lip Enhancement Complex
"Honestly, I'm feeling semi-lazy tonight," Hailey continued. "This is just my quick version of 'when I'm feeling lazy' makeup. So I'm not even going to do a lip color."
Instead, she used her finger to swipe on some ORMEDIC balm for a glossed look and soothing feel.
"The last thing I'm going to do is—I don't really feel like doing my mascara at the moment—I'm just going to curl my lashes," Hailey noted, before showing off the completed look. "That's my super-fast, easy, kind of lazy, little makeup routine."
And there you have it!