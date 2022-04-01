Amy Schumer Will Be "Out of Office" After Oscars Drama

Watch : Hollywood Turns on Will Smith: Jim Carrey, Amy Schumer & More

If you need Amy Schumer, try her next month.

The comedian shared she has rest on her agenda in a March 31 Instagram post. In the photo, Amy is seen cuddling her son, Gene David Fischer, 24 months, on a bed amongst toys and books.

She captioned the mother-son moment, "Out of office reply for the next month. Thanks."

Users in the comment section sent love and praise to Amy. One user wrote, "Well deserved." Another added, "Best out of the office ever. You deserve it mama."

No wonder she needs a break after hosting the wild Oscars 2022 ceremony. The March 27 event made unexpected headlines after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage for making a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. (She suffers from alopecia.) Will went on to win Best Actor but his actions are under review by the Academy.

But Amy found herself facing backlash for a very different moment: referring to nominee Kirsten Dunst as a "seat filler" during the ceremony. As part of the bit, Amy pulled Kirsten out of her chair in order to flirt with Kirsten's husband and fellow nominee Jesse Plemons.