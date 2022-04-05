Victoria's Secret Model Josephine Skriver Marries The Cab Singer Alexander DeLeon

This Angel has found her soulmate.
Victoria's Secret model Josephine Skriver married her longtime love, The Cab singer Alexander DeLeon, in an intimate ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Sunday, April 3, a source tells E! News.
Ahead of the nuptials, Skriver gave fans a glimpse at her pre-wedding day glam on Instagram. As she captioned two photos of herself lounging in bed with a face mask on March 31, "Calm before the storm." The following day, on April 1, Skriver captioned a photo of her white attire for the weekend, "All white everything cause it's wedding weekend @bohnes can't wait to be your wife finally."
Skriver, 28, and DeLeon, 32, also known by his stage name Bohnes, got engaged on Nov. 23, 2018, after he popped the question during a romantic trip to Finland to see the Northern Lights—something the model previously said was on her "bucket list."
"It was a cold November night," Skriver, who began dating the rocker in 2013, recalled of the proposal. "He had a bonfire built for me on top of the middle of a frozen lake deep in Scandinavia completed with the full moon shining on our backs and hot cocoa to keep us warm!?!? Like.. is he crazy?!???"
According to Skriver, the proposal was especially meaningful because it happened on the same day as the release of "Aurora Borealis," the first song DeLeon penned for her. "sometimes the universe just chooses to leave you speechless," she wrote. "When he got down on one knee and asked me to be his forever. I have never been more sure about anything in my life."
Calling DeLeon a "fairytale come true" and the "love of my life," Skriver added, "Sometimes in life you will meet that one person that makes everything make sense. A person that pushes you to be an even greater version of yourself. A person that makes you not just dream it.. but believe it! Believe in your own abilities to make anything happen!"