Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Love Triangle Gets Even More Complicated in Awkward Preview

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Ashley Marti is done giving a ship.
As the third stew explains in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the Bravo show's April 1 episode, she knows what she wants and she's going to get it—it being first mate Gary King.
"I'm just really having, like, horny problems," Ashley confesses to Gabriela Barragan in the below clip. "And they're not gonna go away."
It's unclear whether Gary overheard the conversation or simply has impeccable timing, but he suddenly appears to offer up his help and make a few flirty comments directed at both women: "Is it 'cause I've got such a nice personality, I'm like a magnet to you?"
"We're all way out of your league," Gabriela responds, but Gary is quick to fire back. "I know you are," he says. "So don't kiss me again."
The comment catches Ashley's attention, prompting her to ask, "So now we've all kissed you?"
Pretty much, Gabriela chimes in—at least, everyone except for deckhand Kelsie Goglia. It's not exactly clear whether or not that's actually true, but the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season three trailer did tease a hot tub makeout sesh between Gary and chief steward Daisy Kelliher. That means Gary's smooched, at the very least, three women aboard Parsafil III.
And though Ashley and Gary have kissed, she's ready to take things to the next level. "This whole Gabriela, Gary situation is f--king frustrating," Ashley says in a confessional. "Like, I could've f--ked Gary already. I could've done it already."
"Whatever, Gabriela," Ashley adds. "I don't usually lose, so good luck."
Before we can hear any more about Ashley's plans, Gabriela makes a comment that seems to sum the entire situation up: "There's something in the water on this boat."
Watch the complete sneak peek in the above clip.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
