Find Out Which Celebrity Guest Stars Will Make You LOL When Impractical Jokers Returns

This news will have you yelling, "Larry!"

TruTV's Impractical Jokers returns for new episodes on June 16, and with it comes an incredible line-up of guest stars to help Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray and Sal Vulcano pull off the hidden camera dares we all know and love.

And this list is sure to make Sal fall to the ground. The celebrities include: Method Man, Chris Jericho, Brooke Shields, Jillian Bell, Adam Pally, Jon Gabrus, David Cross, Rob Riggle, Colin Jost and more. Each episode will feature a different guest.

But although we can't wait to see Shields crush the leaderboard, fans of the series know that one important name is missing. This star-studded list follows joker Joe Gatto's announcement back in January that he would be exiting the series.

"Alongside my friends, I've devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn't be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away," Joe said in an Instagram post at the time. "Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh."