Find Out Which Celebrity Guest Stars Will Make You LOL When Impractical Jokers Returns

No April Fools jokes here! On April 1, TruTV announced the celebrity guest stars that will be joining Sal Vulcano and the gang on all-new episodes of Impractical Jokers. Check them out here!

This news will have you yelling, "Larry!" 

TruTV's Impractical Jokers returns for new episodes on June 16, and with it comes an incredible line-up of guest stars to help Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray and Sal Vulcano pull off the hidden camera dares we all know and love. 

And this list is sure to make Sal fall to the ground. The celebrities include: Method Man, Chris Jericho, Brooke Shields, Jillian Bell, Adam Pally, Jon Gabrus, David Cross, Rob Riggle, Colin Jost and more. Each episode will feature a different guest.

But although we can't wait to see Shields crush the leaderboard, fans of the series know that one important name is missing. This star-studded list follows joker Joe Gatto's announcement back in January that he would be exiting the series.

"Alongside my friends, I've devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn't be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away," Joe said in an Instagram post at the time. "Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh."

Want an inside look at what's to come?

Well, you're in luck. On April 2, following the NCAA Men's Final Four, the TNets will air a supersized sneak peek episode of Impractical Jokers on TBS, TNT and truTV.

Having to wait until June 16 is the biggest punishment of all. But until then? We'll be setting our screensavers to the iconic photo of Sal (you know the one) and binge-watching old episodes.

