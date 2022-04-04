Grammys 2022 Pay Tribute to Late Drummer Taylor Hawkins After Foo Fighters Make History

Watch : Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

Celebrating the best in music wouldn't be complete without honoring the best of the Foo Fighters.



On April 3, the 2022 Grammys paid tribute to band member Taylor Hawkins less than two weeks after he passed away at the age of 50 while on tour in Bogota.

"This was the moment in the show when I was supposed to be introducing the Foo Fighters," host Trevor Noah shared two hours into the live telecast. "We would have been celebrating with them as they won three Grammy awards earlier today. But they are of course not here because of the tragic passing of their legendary drummer Taylor Hawkins. Our thoughts go out to Taylor's family, his friends, the Foo Fighter family and all of their fans around the globe. We'd like to take a moment now to remember Taylor."

A video began to play on the screen, which featured Taylor performing at dozens of shows all around the world. The Grammys would then proceed with their In Memoriam segment.



The Foo Fighters were originally scheduled to perform at the Las Vegas awards show. But after Taylor's death, the rock band cancelled the remaining dates of their tour, as well as their Grammys performance.