All the Details on Ryan Murphy’s Feud Season 2, Starring Naomi Watts

Ryan Murphy has found his latest muse in Naomi Watts.

According to Deadline, the actress is set to star in season two of Murphy's FX series Feud. She will play socialite Barbara "Babe" Paley, who fell out with famed writer Truman Capote in 1975 after Esquire published an excerpt of his unfinished book Answered Prayers, a thinly veiled tell-all about New York City's elite. The excerpt La Côte Basque 1965 included intimate details about Babe's unhappy marriage to CBS founder William S. Paley. After its publication, Capote's formerly close circle of wealthy female friends—who the author affectionately called his "swans"—shut him out.

Showrunner Jon Robin Baitz will base the eight-episode series on Laurence Leamer's book Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era, with Good Will Hunting's Gus Van Sant attached as director.

Murphy has yet to find his Capote, who wrote the Breakfast at Tiffany's, which later became a movie starring Audrey Hepburn, as well as the true-crime classic, In Cold Blood. The late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman famously won an Oscar for his uncanny portrayal of the author in the 2005 biopic Capote.