The Ultimate WWE Fan's Gift Guide

Celebrate Wrestlemania 38 with these picks from our WWE fan's gift guide including clothes, kitchen gadgets, mugs, and collectibles.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 01, 2022
E-Comm: WWE Gift Guide, Roman Reigns FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Forget Christmas. This is the best time of the year for WWE fans. Wrestlemania 38 is upon us with an action-packed weekend full of events. Get ready to see all of your favorite match-ups featuring the best of the best, including Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, The Miz, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Natalya, The Usos, Carmella, and Bianca Belair.

The best way to enjoy Wrestlemania 38 is to attend the weekend's matches and panels, of course. If you can't do that, you can stream the action on Peacock to see "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's big return and some appearances from your all-time favorites, including The Undertaker, Brie Bella, and Nikki Bella. And, of course, another great way to showcase you WWE fandom is through shopping these picks from our WWE gift guide.

Get Into Brie Mode With Our Fearless Total Bellas Gift Guide

WWE Championship Waffle Maker

Why eat a regular waffle when you can make one imprinted with the WWE logo instead? This waffle maker great for a special breakfast, or just make it a part of your everyday breakfast routine.

$40
WWE

Undertaker 'The Phenom Never Dies' Drink Sleeve Variety Pack

Showcase your fandom for The Undertaker with these drink sleeves. This set includes sleeves for 2 Cans, 2 Bottles, 2 Slim Can.

$20
WWE

Ronda Rousey POP! Vinyl Figure

You need this Ronda Rousey POP! Vinyl figure in your collection.

$15
WWE

Bearded Butcher Brock Lesnar Seasoning Blend

Add some bold flavor to your favorite foods with this Brock Lesnar Seasoning Blend.

$11
WWE

Bella Twins Double Trouble Tank Top

Represent the Bella Twins with this tank top. This style is also available in short-sleeve t-shirt and sweatshirt options.

$28
WWE

Becky Lynch '2 Belts' POP! Vinyl Figure

If Becky Lynch is your favorite, this vinyl collectable figure is calling your name.

$15
WWE

WrestleMania 38 Sleeveless Hoodie

Celebrate The Grandest Stage of Them All with this official WrestleMania 38 sleeveless hoodie.

 

$45
WWE

Royal Rumble 2022 Snapback Hat

Good news: this Royal Rumble 2022 snapback hat is on sale.

$25
$15
WWE

Roman Reigns 'Show Up & Win' Sportiqe Long Sleeve Shirt

Embody this mantra from Roman Reigns with this comfortable long sleeve shirt.

$40
$30
WWE

Sasha Banks 'The Legit Boss' Gold Replica Jacket

Channel your inner Sasha banks with this gold replica jacket.

$140
$65
WWE

RAW IS WAR Retro Satin Chalk Line Jacket

This officially licensed retro-style jacket will show everyone that you're a true fan.

$150
WWE

Alexa Bliss 'Lilly' Sherpa Blanket

You just found your new WWE-watching blanket. This is cozy, comfortable, and vibrant.

$35
WWE

John Cena 'U Can't C Me' Long Sleeve Shirt

This is a joke that just never gets old. 

$30
$16
WWE

Triple H 'SummerSlam 2009' POP! Vinyl Figure

This Triple H figure is nothing short of iconic. You need this in your collection.

$15
WWE

Custom WWE Sneakers

These shoes are the perfect finish to any outfit and a guaranteed compliment getter.

$40
Etsy

Becky Lynch Mug

Start your day with a sip of coffee from this Becky Lynch-inspired mug.

$23
Etsy

Funko POP! Charlotte Flair Blue Robe Vinyl Figure Exclusive

Get yourself two of these Charlotte Flair dolls: one to collect and one to enjoy.

$29
Amazon

Birdiebee 'Brie Mode' Trucker Hat

Get into Brie Mode with this official Brie Bella trucker hat.

$25
$16
WWE

E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family. 

