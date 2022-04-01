The Ultimate WWE Fan's Gift Guide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Forget Christmas. This is the best time of the year for WWE fans. Wrestlemania 38 is upon us with an action-packed weekend full of events. Get ready to see all of your favorite match-ups featuring the best of the best, including Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, The Miz, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Natalya, The Usos, Carmella, and Bianca Belair.

The best way to enjoy Wrestlemania 38 is to attend the weekend's matches and panels, of course. If you can't do that, you can stream the action on Peacock to see "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's big return and some appearances from your all-time favorites, including The Undertaker, Brie Bella, and Nikki Bella. And, of course, another great way to showcase you WWE fandom is through shopping these picks from our WWE gift guide.