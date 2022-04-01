Remi Wolf Teams Up With UGG to Unveil Spring-Ready Fluff Styles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The UGG craze continues!
This week, the lifestyle brand tapped over thirty multi-hyphenate artists, including musician Remi Wolf, to star in their spring/summer 2022 "Feel You" campaign. The diverse cast of creatives proved UGG's iconic fluff footwear can be worn in a variety of ways and in places other than the living home.
"I'm all about all the feels, and UGG is just that," Remi Wolf explained. "Cozy, eccentric, maxed out, and wild, there's really something for everyone."
If you're wanting to get into your feels this spring, the brand's new footwear will help you do just that. Featured in the campaign are UGG's latest iterations of beloved styles like the Fluff Yeah and Oh Yeah slides, in addition to the new Maxi Slide, which has already been spotted on celebrities like Sydney Sweeney and Sofia Richie.
Given UGG's surge in popularity over the past few months, we have a feeling the spring collection will be hard to find within a couple weeks. Below, we rounded up the styles that we suggest adding to your cart before it's too late!
Oh Fluffita
These genuine shearling slingback sandals are an immediate 'add to cart' for us. Although we think the pastel pink is perfect for spring, these slides come in lime green, cobalt blue, black and white, too.
Sport Yeah
For those planning on spending tons of time at the beach or pool this summer, these water-resistant slingback sandals are a must.
Disco Cross Slide
We have a feeling you'll wear these ultra-soft sheepskin slides all season long! They are the ultimate transitional shoe as we emerge from the chilly winter months.
Maxi Slide
We're calling it right now. The Maxi Slide is going to be the new It Girl shoe much like the Classic Ultra Mini Boot and Tasman Slipper were in the fall and winter.
Maxi Slide Cheetah Print
If you want to make your outfit a tad more exciting, the Maxi Slide also comes in this adorable cheetah print.
Fluff Yeah Animalia
Everyone's favorite slipper just got a fierce update! The neon leopard print will add a fun touch to any look.
Fluff Yeah
Available in three neon hues, this slip-on style is must for staying cozy at home or tackling your to-do list.
Oh Yeah Tiger Print
The iconic Fluff Yeah also received a strappy (and fierce) makeover. Featuring soft faux fur, this slide is ideal for outdoor and indoor wear.
