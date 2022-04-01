Remi Wolf Teams Up With UGG to Unveil Spring-Ready Fluff Styles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The UGG craze continues!

This week, the lifestyle brand tapped over thirty multi-hyphenate artists, including musician Remi Wolf, to star in their spring/summer 2022 "Feel You" campaign. The diverse cast of creatives proved UGG's iconic fluff footwear can be worn in a variety of ways and in places other than the living home.

"I'm all about all the feels, and UGG is just that," Remi Wolf explained. "Cozy, eccentric, maxed out, and wild, there's really something for everyone."

If you're wanting to get into your feels this spring, the brand's new footwear will help you do just that. Featured in the campaign are UGG's latest iterations of beloved styles like the Fluff Yeah and Oh Yeah slides, in addition to the new Maxi Slide, which has already been spotted on celebrities like Sydney Sweeney and Sofia Richie.

Given UGG's surge in popularity over the past few months, we have a feeling the spring collection will be hard to find within a couple weeks. Below, we rounded up the styles that we suggest adding to your cart before it's too late!