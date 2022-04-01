Inside the 2022 Grammys Gift Bag Featuring Over 60 Envy-Inducing Gifts

The 2022 Grammys are here and we've got all the details on the incredible swag bag performers and presenters like Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Cynthia Erivo, Rachel Zegler and more may receive. The gift bag is truly amazing and features over 60 gifts from experiences to luxury skincare, to tasty treats and toys for kids. No doubt, everyone will be walking away a winner.

This year, LA-based entertainment marketing company, Distinctive Assets is partnering with the Recording Academy once again to produce the official Grammy's Gift Lounge and Presenter and Performer Gift Bags.

"Despite challenging world events and significant logistical changes, we are excited to once again be creating amazing Grammy gift magic," Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary said. "We are proud to continue a tradition of making our gift endeavor as inclusive as possible, representing companies owned and operated by individuals across race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, and age. These entrepreneurs not only make best-in-class products but also give back to their communities and the world at large."

The Grammy Gift Lounge is being held at Topgolf Las Vegas and is open to presenters and performers during rehearsals. The in-person gifting experience is being presented by Miage Skincare, which will offer a deluxe gift set featuring their transformative skincare products. Other brands like M Entertainment Works (MEW), Ceek VR Metaverse and Coma Toes will be at the lounge offering gifts. In addition to the gifting lounge, talent will also receive a preassembled Grammy Gift Bag filed with all kinds of other goodies.

If you've ever wondered what exactly goes into these swag bags? We've got the answer for you. Check out the 2022 Grammy gift bag below.