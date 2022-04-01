Will Amanza Smith's Secret Boyfriend Make His Debut on Selling Sunset? Jason Oppenheim Says...

Watch : Amanza Smith Gives New Details on Her "Missing" Ex-Husband

We're sold on this Amanza Smith life update.

No, the Selling Sunset realtor isn't dating Zac Efron, but she does have a special someone in her life. While speaking with E! News at the Luxury Experience & Co. Pre-Oscars Event at Valerie Beverly Hills on March 26, Smith said that she keeps her private life "under wraps." But what she said next proved there is indeed a relationship she's protecting from the outside world.

"That's the one thing that I've been able to keep a secret, so now it's almost like a goal," she said. "I'm glad that it's gone this long and if it comes out, it comes out. But it's almost fun to keep that private."

And while Smith isn't ready to debut her relationship to the public, boss Jason Oppenheim revealed to E! News that he's hopeful the pair will make it on to Selling Sunset in the future.