Will Amanza Smith's Secret Boyfriend Make His Debut on Selling Sunset? Jason Oppenheim Says...

We're sold on this Amanza Smith life update.
No, the Selling Sunset realtor isn't dating Zac Efron, but she does have a special someone in her life. While speaking with E! News at the Luxury Experience & Co. Pre-Oscars Event at Valerie Beverly Hills on March 26, Smith said that she keeps her private life "under wraps." But what she said next proved there is indeed a relationship she's protecting from the outside world.
"That's the one thing that I've been able to keep a secret, so now it's almost like a goal," she said. "I'm glad that it's gone this long and if it comes out, it comes out. But it's almost fun to keep that private."
And while Smith isn't ready to debut her relationship to the public, boss Jason Oppenheim revealed to E! News that he's hopeful the pair will make it on to Selling Sunset in the future.
"I think there's a good chance he eventually ends up on the show," he shared. "That's obviously going to be up to him, but I mean, it'd be nice to get him on the show."
As for Oppenheim's thoughts on Smith's secret suitor? "I've met him many times. Great guy," he shared. "We get along very well. He's very chill. Very cool. Well known guy, very excelled at what he does."
Still, Smith's main focus is parenting daughter Noah and son Braker, whom she received sole legal and physical custody of in September. Smith first filed for full custody in June 2021, after noting in court documents that she hadn't seen ex-husband Ralph Brown since November 2019.
"We will never be 'over' the absence of their father," Smith said in a previous statement, "but hopefully we can move forward in a more positive way now that we are unhindered by the legal obstacles that prevented me from making the decisions that are best for us as a family of three."
She expressed a similar sentiment to E! News, sharing in March, "We just have to press on and kick ass with what we've been left with."
For more of Smith's journey, be sure to catch season five of Selling Sunset when it premieres April 22 on Netflix.