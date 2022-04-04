All the History-Making Moments at the 2022 Grammys

Watch : Grammys 2022: BEST Red Carpet Moments

Records were broken, precedents were set and new streaks were formed as several musicians made history at the 2022 Grammys.

Hosted by Trevor Noah on April 3, the 64th annual awards show allowed Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton and more artists to leave Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden with a trophy or two and the knowledge that few, if any, have ever won big like they did. Take Chris, for example. After scoring the Best Country Album Grammy in 2016, 2018 and again in 2022 for Starting Over, he just became the first solo artist in Recording Academy history to ever win the category three times. Even more impressive? That's not the only record Chris set this year.

To celebrate, we've rounded up both of the country superstar's first-time accomplishments and more history-making moments below, including the Foo Fighters' bittersweet victories just days after losing their longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins.