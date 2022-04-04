All the History-Making Moments at the 2022 Grammys

2022 Grammys

See how Olivia Rodrigo, Kanye West and more musicians cemented their positions in Recording Academy history at the 2022 Grammys.

By Allison Crist Apr 04, 2022
Records were broken, precedents were set and new streaks were formed as several musicians made history at the 2022 Grammys.

Hosted by Trevor Noah on April 3, the 64th annual awards show allowed Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton and more artists to leave Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden with a trophy or two and the knowledge that few, if any, have ever won big like they did. Take Chris, for example. After scoring the Best Country Album Grammy in 2016, 2018 and again in 2022 for Starting Over, he just became the first solo artist in Recording Academy history to ever win the category three times. Even more impressive? That's not the only record Chris set this year.

To celebrate, we've rounded up both of the country superstar's first-time accomplishments and more history-making moments below, including the Foo Fighters' bittersweet victories just days after losing their longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Grammys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

To see all of the history made at the 2022 Grammys, scroll on.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters won each of the three Grammy Awards they were nominated for: Best Rock Performance for "Making a Fire," Best Rock Song for "Waiting on a War," and Best Rock Album for Medicine at Midnight. The band now has 15 total Grammys to its name, making them the most-awarded American band in Grammy history—a bittersweet milestone to reach just days after the death of Foo Fighters' longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kanye West & Jay-Z

Kanye West scored Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Hurricane" feat. The Weeknd and Lil Baby, along with Best Rap Song for "Jail" with Jay-Z. The latter previously held the record for most Grammy wins by a rapper, but now, he and Kanye are tied with 24 trophies each.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo took home an impressive three Grammy Awards, one of which was Best New Artist. At just 19, she's now the third-youngest artist to ever win the category (LeAnn Rimes and Christina Aguilera have her beat).

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
Bridgerton

The Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album went to The Unofficial Bridgerton Album, marking the first time a TV show has ever won the category.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Bruno Mars

Silk Sonic's "Leave the Door Open" scored a whopping four Grammys, including Record of the Year, making Bruno Mars the second artist in Grammy history to ever win the highly coveted category three times. He previously won in 2018 for "24K Magic" and 2016 for "Uptown Funk."

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Silk Sonic

"Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic—which consists of Bruno and Anderson .Paak—made history itself as only the third track in Grammy history to win both Song of the Year and Best R&B Song.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jack Antonoff

No Best New Artist winner has ever gone on to win Producer of the Year (Non-Classical)...except for Jack Antonoff. The hitmaker took home the production Grammy nearly a decade after winning Best New Artist as a member of the band fun.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
St. Vincent

St. Vincent won Best Alternative Music Album in 2015, and again in 2022 for Daddy's Home, making her the first female solo artist to ever win the honor twice. 

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton became the first solo artist to win Best Country Album three times after scoring the honor for Starting Over. If that weren't impressive enough, Chris also became the first artist to ever win Best Country Solo Performance three times. His track "You Should Probably Leave" allowed him to break the tie he previously shared with two-time winner Carrie Underwood

