Soccer Star Hope Solo Arrested For DWI and Child Abuse After Allegedly Driving Impaired With Kids In Car

Olympic gold medalist Hope Solo is facing a new round of legal trouble.
On March 31, the soccer star was arrested and charged with impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse, authorities from the Winston-Salem Police Department in North Carolina confirmed to E! News. Solo, who is mom to 2-year-old twins with husband Jerramy Stevens, had her "two children in the vehicle with her at the time," police said in an April 1 statement.
Officials also confirmed that Solo "was processed and subsequently released" from the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.
Rich Nichols, a representative from Solo's legal counsel, told E! News in a statement, "On the advice of counsel, Hope can't speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges."
This isn't the first time the 40-year-old retired athlete—widely regarded as one of the top goalkeepers in soccer history—has had a run-in with the law.
In June 2014, Solo was arrested at her home in Washington and charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault in the fourth degree, with one count against her half-sister and the other against her nephew. After she pled not guilty, Solo was released the following day.
The charges were dismissed a year later after neither alleged victim cooperated. Though the charges were briefly reinstated, the city of Kirkland eventually dropped all domestic violence charges against Solo in 2018.
Solo—who currently holds the U.S. record for most career clean sheets (when goalkeepers prevent their opponents from scoring for an entire match)—won gold medals for the U.S. in both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.