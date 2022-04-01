Soccer Star Hope Solo Arrested For DWI and Child Abuse After Allegedly Driving Impaired With Kids In Car

Watch : Would Tiffany Haddish Play Pickup Soccer With U.S. Women's Team?

Olympic gold medalist Hope Solo is facing a new round of legal trouble.



On March 31, the soccer star was arrested and charged with impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse, authorities from the Winston-Salem Police Department in North Carolina confirmed to E! News. Solo, who is mom to 2-year-old twins with husband Jerramy Stevens, had her "two children in the vehicle with her at the time," police said in an April 1 statement.



Officials also confirmed that Solo "was processed and subsequently released" from the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

Rich Nichols, a representative from Solo's legal counsel, told E! News in a statement, "On the advice of counsel, Hope can't speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges."