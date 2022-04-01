Watch Maksim Chmerkovskiy Reunite With His 5-Year-Old Son After Trip to Poland

Peta Murgatroyd deserves a perfect 10 for documenting this family moment.
On March 31, the Dancing With the Stars pro had good news to share with her followers. Her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy is back home from a recent philanthropic trip to Poland. And yes, he's ready to spend some quality time with their 5-year-old son Shai.
In video captured by Peta, Shai was seen laughing out loud as his dad playfully carried him and flipped him in the air. "Thank God Papa is home…now my back can heal," Peta joked on Instagram. "@maksimc #MumIsTakingABreak."
The post touched followers including Dancing With the Stars pros Lindsay Arnold Cusick and Allison Holker, who liked the video.
"Simple things that makes a child happy. Awe, God Bless," one user wrote in the comments section. Another fan added, "That made me smile. If anyone can lift their child up, Maks is one who will know how."
Maks has been on the move a lot lately. On March 1, he touched down in the United States after escaping his native country Ukraine amid Russia's invasion. Although he successfully made it to Poland via train, the Dancing With the Stars alum described how difficult the journey was.
While on board, Maksim said he witnessed a heartbreaking moment between a young boy and his father. "What finally broke me is when I was watching an eight-ish year old boy, hysterically crying and not wanting to let go of his father," he shared. "Verbatim: 'if you stay I want to stay too because if they kill you I won't be able to help.'"
Although Maksim was able to spend some time in the United States in March, he returned to Poland on March 21 hoping to make a difference. Maksim aimed to increase relief efforts for the people of Ukraine through a charitable organization he created with his family. At this time, it's unclear whether he will travel back.
"Thank you to all the selfless humans who are dedicating themselves to the lives of others," he previously wrote on Instagram. "#standwithukraine."