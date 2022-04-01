Watch Maksim Chmerkovskiy Reunite With His 5-Year-Old Son After Trip to Poland

Watch : Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s EMOTIONAL Message From Ukraine

Peta Murgatroyd deserves a perfect 10 for documenting this family moment.



On March 31, the Dancing With the Stars pro had good news to share with her followers. Her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy is back home from a recent philanthropic trip to Poland. And yes, he's ready to spend some quality time with their 5-year-old son Shai.



In video captured by Peta, Shai was seen laughing out loud as his dad playfully carried him and flipped him in the air. "Thank God Papa is home…now my back can heal," Peta joked on Instagram. "@maksimc #MumIsTakingABreak."



The post touched followers including Dancing With the Stars pros Lindsay Arnold Cusick and Allison Holker, who liked the video.



"Simple things that makes a child happy. Awe, God Bless," one user wrote in the comments section. Another fan added, "That made me smile. If anyone can lift their child up, Maks is one who will know how."